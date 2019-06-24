Andy Ruiz Jr. Says Anthony Joshua 'Not Good at Boxing,' Rematch Will Be the Same

Jam Media/Getty Images

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has said Anthony Joshua is "not good at boxing" and predicted the same outcome in their rematch after knocking the Briton out on June 1.

Ruiz scored one of the greatest upsets in boxing history when he stopped Joshua in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York, but he was confident of a repeat result, via Sky Sports:

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ruiz said he could even improve upon his first performance, considering their first bout was only confirmed with one month's notice:

"I know his flaws. I can do a lot better. The only thing that he can do is just run around, he's not good at boxing.

"The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready. People thought I wasn't going to do anything, I was too big, too overweight.

"There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. It's going to be a hell of a fight."

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports his fighter's preference was to try to avenge his loss at MSG, with the fight set to take place between November 16 and December 14:

Ruiz attracted widespread plaudits for his performance against Joshua and was a deserved victor as he claimed the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. advised 22-1 Joshua against chasing a rematch with Ruiz and told Fight Hub TV the 29-year-old was outboxed en route to his first professional defeat:

Although the date and venue are yet to be decided, it appears certain a rematch will take place before the end of 2019.

Ruiz's record now stands at 33-1, and he was recently given a hero's parade in his hometown of Imperial, California, via Premier Boxing Champions:

The only defeat on his slate came in the shape of a majority-decision loss to Joseph Parker in December 2016. Joshua beat Parker by unanimous decision in March last year.

There was speculation after the first result that Joshua may have been ill in the buildup, but a second loss to Ruiz later this year would leave no more reason to debate who is the better boxer.