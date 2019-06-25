USA vs. Panama: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States will look to confirm top spot in there 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup group on Wednesday when they meet Panama at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Both sides have already confirmed their spots in the quarter-finals after beating Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in Group D.

Having scored 10 unanswered goals in their opening two matches, the U.S. are top of the pool, so they need only a draw to advance as group winners and secure a potentially more favourable route to the final.

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. local, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), Fressports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Panama 17-2, Draw 10-3, USA 1-2

The U.S. went into the Gold Cup on the back of a three-match winless run and a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Venezuela.

They looked to be lacking in ideas, and they were struggling for goals.

Gregg Berhalter's side have endured no such problems so far at the Gold Cup. They opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Guyana in which the promising Tyler Boyd netted a double:

They followed up with a 6-0 win over Trinidad.

Panama have been less prolific, beating Trinidad 2-0 before a 4-2 victory over Guyana.

They do not boast the squad depth of the U.S. and sit 45 places below the No. 30-ranked Stars and Stripes in the world rankings.

Los Canaleros are understandably underdogs to beat the U.S., but they will take confidence from their campaign so far at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Having gone into the tournament without a win in 14, two victories on the bounce will have boosted morale.

As will the fact that they take on the U.S. knowing even a heavy loss cannot prevent them from taking their spot in the last eight.

That should give Panama the freedom to produce an effective attacking performance, and the USA's defence may find themselves troubled on Wednesday.