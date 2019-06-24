Record-Scorer Marta Calls on Brazil Team-Mates to Step Up After World Cup Exit

Martin Rose/Getty Images

Brazil legend Marta called on future generations of female footballers to step up to the plate after her side exited the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the hands of hosts France on Sunday.

Marta played the whole 120 minutes as France beat Brazil 2-1 in extra time at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, to advance to the quarter-finals. The 33-year-old emotionally attempted to inspire the next wave of would-be internationals, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Reuters (h/t ESPN FC) translated Marta's remarks:

"It's about wanting more, it's about training more, it's about looking after yourself more, it's about being ready to play 90 minutes and then 30 minutes more.

"So that's why I am asking the girls. There's not going to be a Formiga forever, there's not going to be a Marta forever, there's not going to be a Cristiane. Women's football depends on you to survive. Think about it, value it more."

Marta, who has made it to one Women's World Cup final in five tournament appearances, added: "Cry now, so you can smile at the end."

Amandine Henry scored in the 107th minute to give Les Bleues a round-of-16 victory after Valerie Gauvin and Thaisa each netted in the second half for France and Brazil, respectively.

Former United States internationals Leslie Osborne and Maurice Edu were among those who reacted positively to Marta's message (U.S. only):

Marta scored two goals (both penalties) in France to take her overall World Cup goal tally to 17, the most by any male or female player in the history of the tournament.

Cristiane, 34, scored a hat-trick in Brazil's opener against Jamaica, while Formiga—who turned 41 in March—played in her sixth (and likely last) World Cup.

Marta concluded by stressing the importance of capitalising on tournaments like the World Cup to grow the game:

"It was a great experience for all of us, and now it's time to take advantage of this exposure and make the women's game even bigger and better.

"The World Cup has ended for Brazil, but we need to keep on going. Next year we have the Olympics. And we are very grateful about all the love that came from our country during this run."

Current and former players also reacted to her comments:

The six-time FIFA World Player of the Year will be 37 when the next tournament gets under way in 2023, although coach Vadao said the likes of Marta and Cristiane "should be playing for a few more years yet."