Every NBA Team's Best Player Most Likely to Leave Via Trade or Free Agency

Boston Celtics: Kyrie Irving

This one probably could've been filed away in the "Goners" section, but Kyrie Irving's superstar talent put him here instead.

Over his two seasons with the Boston Celtics, the only players with better box plus/minuses were James Harden, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis. But a lot more than numbers goes into having Kyrie on your team. By the end of the second campaign, all the extra stuff had taken its toll on the franchise.

At this point, neither side appears interested in running it back. Boston has already been linked to other star guards.

"The Celtics, I'm told, are emerging as a stealth suitor for Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker," the New York Times' Marc Stein tweeted.

And as for Kyrie, you can hardly boot up the old internet machine without seeing a new report that links him to the Brooklyn Nets.

One source even told NetsDaily's Anthony Puccio, "Everything I've heard is that it's a done deal."

Golden State Warriors: Kevin Durant

Mum seems to be the word with Kevin Durant and his impending free agency. Following reports that KD predictably declined his $31.5 million player option for 2019-20, Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania explained the superstar's approach:

"Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, have taken a distant approach and haven’t given the top interested teams — the Knicks, Nets, Clippers and Warriors — any signals so far, league sources said. Durant and Kleiman are in New York, and at one point discussed potentially coming to Los Angeles for free-agent meetings, but are expected to remain stationed in New York, according to sources.

"Durant has said publicly and privately that he will not be recruited to a team and will sit with his inner circle to determine his next move."

Even with the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA Finals, Durant may still be the No. 1 or 2 free agent in this class. The injury will force him to sit out most, if not all, of his age-31 season. But if he's even 85-90 percent of the player he was upon his return, his team is likely a contender.

Durant certainly relies a lot on his explosiveness. Even if that doesn't come all the way back, he should still be an effective scorer. He's not going to come back any shorter. And perhaps his greatest skill, shooting, shouldn't abandon him.

Toronto Raptors: Kawhi Leonard

Good luck reading this situation.

When the Toronto Raptors first acquired Kawhi Leonard last summer, there was widespread speculation that it might just be a one-year rental.

It may still be, but winning the organization's first championship and his second Finals MVP award, along with the much-publicized "load management" schedule he enjoyed, may make this a more difficult decision.

Plus, Kawhi will be qualified for a 35 percent max in two years, which helps a short-term deal with Toronto make more sense. He can stay with a ready-made contender, defend the title and enter free agency again in 2021 with a shot at a much larger contract.

The risk is obvious, though. Kawhi had a courtside view of it when both Durant and Klay Thompson suffered season-ending injuries in the Finals. You never know when disaster might strike.

The security of a long-term deal can't be overlooked, and the Raptors won't be the only team offering that. Far from it. According to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, Leonard could meet with as many as five franchises in free agency.

"I think he'll meet with the New York teams, he'll meet with the L.A. area teams and possibly Philadelphia," he said.

Another inherent advantage for Toronto? It can get out ahead of these meetings, and reports indicate the Raptors have done just that.

According to The Athletic's Eric Koreen, general manager Masai Ujiri said meetings between the superstar and the Canadian franchise have been "very good."