WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Card Predictions After Stomping Grounds

Credit: WWE.com

The level of excitement leading up to WWE Stomping Grounds was low, but the WWE roster stepped up and delivered a show filled with several great matches.

The cruiserweight division kicked things off with a high-energy triple threat title match that saw Drew Gulak win his first championship in WWE.

Ricochet won the U.S. title in a barn-burner with Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a competitive match against Heavy Machinery and Kofi Kingston emerged from the steel cage victorious against Dolph Ziggler.

Unfortunately for the WWE roster, there is no rest for the wicked. Extreme Rules is coming up on July 14 and WWE is already preparing for the pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at what we can expect from WWE's most extreme show of the year.