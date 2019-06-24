WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Card Predictions After Stomping Grounds

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Card Predictions After Stomping GroundsJune 24, 2019
The level of excitement leading up to WWE Stomping Grounds was low, but the WWE roster stepped up and delivered a show filled with several great matches.
The cruiserweight division kicked things off with a high-energy triple threat title match that saw Drew Gulak win his first championship in WWE.
Ricochet won the U.S. title in a barn-burner with Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a competitive match against Heavy Machinery and Kofi Kingston emerged from the steel cage victorious against Dolph Ziggler.
Unfortunately for the WWE roster, there is no rest for the wicked. Extreme Rules is coming up on July 14 and WWE is already preparing for the pay-per-view.
Let's take a look at what we can expect from WWE's most extreme show of the year.
Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
If what we saw at the end of Stomping Grounds is any indication, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans are going to continue their feud through the next PPV.
Evans was named the special guest referee for the Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins match and she made no effort to hide her allegiances.
Lynch showed up near the end and beat The Sassy Southern Belle into the ground, forcing a new referee to step in and make the count for Rollins to retain his title.
It might not just be Evans who challenges The Man for the Raw women's title next month. It could end up being a multi-woman match if management feels Evans needs more time to establish herself.
Adding someone like Alexa Bliss or Natalya to this feud would add some depth to the story while also giving The Man a greater challenger with two opponents.
Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
Bayley retained the Raw women's title in a fun match with Bliss, but The Hugger may have made a new enemy in Nikki Cross.
The former member of Sanity ended up on the receiving end of a suicide dive when Bayley was aiming for Bliss, and than at the end of the match, Bayley and Cross exchanged some tense words in the ring.
The Goddess came up short but her scheming ways might just earn new bestie a shot at the gold at Extreme Rules, which would be perfect for her character.
Cross hasn't shown much of her wild personality on the main roster recently, but anyone who saw her in NXT knows she can have a good hardcore match when needed.
Having her fight Bayley in a contest with no rules would give her an opportunity to finally stand out on her own for the first time since being called up from NXT.
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles
Ricochet won the U.S. title from Samoa Joe Sunday night and had a brief exchange with AJ Styles backstage that seemed to set up a future program.
WWE confirmed the two will face each other in a non-title match during Monday's Raw on Twitter, and if history is anything to go by, this will lead to a championship bout at Extreme Rules.
Pairing Styles and Ricochet together is a smart move considering WWE is going to have a show two weeks after AEW Fyter Fest on June 29.
This combo is designed to please the hardcore and indie wrestling fans by putting two former indie darlings together, but it is also smart for other reasons.
Their styles are going to mesh well together and their shared history in various promotions around the world will allow WWE to create a good backstory for this feud.
The Revival vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows appear to be back together as a group after a few backstage segments have shown them interacting in recent weeks.
It looks like part of the storyline will be Styles encouraging them to get back to their winning ways, which means the tag titles will be in their crosshairs.
Putting Anderson and Gallows with Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson for a feud is exactly what the tag team division on Raw needs right now.
These are two teams you can rely on to deliver great matches, so putting them together should lead to a solid feud that puts both duos in the spotlight.
If WWE wanted to get more bang for its buck, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder could be added to make it a triple threat title match.
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
With WWE's wildcard rule allowing Superstars from Raw and SmackDown to challenge for titles from the other brand, Kingston could end up facing anyone in his next feud.
He has defeated Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan in WWE Championship matches, so he needs a fresh challenger for Extreme Rules.
Randy Orton just defeated Triple H at Super Showdown and will be looking for a new feud in the coming weeks. If there was ever a time to put The Viper and Kingston together, it's now.
Orton needs a reason to get back into the WWE title chase and Kingston needs to redeem himself from their first feud when he wasn't quite ready for the main event scene.
When they did battle at Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2009, Orton came out on top. It's time for the WWE champion to avenge this loss.
What do you want to see at Extreme Rules?