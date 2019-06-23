Chris Paul on Rumors He Wants to Leave Rockets: 'I'll Be in Houston, I'm Happy'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul refuted rumors he had requested for a trade from the team amid friction with teammate James Harden.

"I never asked for a trade," Paul said Sunday, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "I never demanded a trade. ... I'll be in Houston. I'm happy about that. I'm very happy about that. I'm good."

