Chris Paul on Rumors He Wants to Leave Rockets: 'I'll Be in Houston, I'm Happy'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the LA Clippers on April 3, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul refuted rumors he had requested for a trade from the team amid friction with teammate James Harden.

"I never asked for a trade," Paul said Sunday, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "I never demanded a trade. ... I'll be in Houston. I'm happy about that. I'm very happy about that. I'm good."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

