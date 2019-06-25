Updated Predictions for NBA's Top Free Agents Based on Latest Rumors

3 of 7

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves are capped out, they're reportedly "up to something" with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent Russell.

"There's been a lot of Minnesota-D'Angelo Russell noise," Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post. "And it's not all Karl[-Anthony] Towns commenting on Instagram cuz they're friends. Minnesota has communicated to the league—not the NBA league, just the league at large—that they believe they have a pathway to get D'Angelo Russell. I can't see what it is cuz they're capped out and they have all these contracts nobody wants, but they've communicated that."

This seems strange since the Timberwolves are already at the $109 million salary-cap limit before factoring in contracts for their newly drafted rookies.

If the Wolves really want Russell, they'll likely have to offer him a max or near-max deal up to $27.3 million in the first year. That means Minnesota would have to move the contract of Andrew Wiggins ($27.5 million in 2019-20) into another team's cap space (good luck!) or find homes for a combination of Jeff Teague ($19 million), Gorgui Dieng ($16.2 million) and/or Robert Covington ($11.3 million). All (except maybe Covington) would have to come with a draft pick or picks attached, and even that may not be enough for teams to bite.

The Nets can also execute a sign-and-trade for Russell if they end up getting Irving in free agency and want something back for Russell before he walks. Doing so would hard-cap the Timberwolves and cut into Brooklyn's cap space, something it's worked hard to clear.

While it's fun to picture the first two picks of the 2015 draft playing together, it doesn't seem likely.

If Russell is pushed out of Brooklyn, he could land with the Lakers, Knicks, Celtics or Indiana Pacers, all of whom have significant cap space and are in need of a point guard.

With Magic Johnson and Nick Young no longer in L.A., the Lakers suddenly make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Russell.

Updated Prediction: Signs four-year deal with Lakers.