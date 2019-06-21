Kevin Durant Rumors: Nets 'Gaining Confidence' They Can Sign Warriors Star

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday March 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 131-130 in overtime. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly "gaining confidence" in their ability to sign Kevin Durant in free agency.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported as much Friday on The Jump, and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins added that he believes the Nets are the "front-runners" to sign KD. Windhorst noted that Perkins is "not the only person involved with the NBA" who has said that.

Both Windhorst and Perkins also said they are not ruling out the New York Knicks as a landing spot for Durant.

    

