Kevin Durant Rumors: Nets 'Gaining Confidence' They Can Sign Warriors Star

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly "gaining confidence" in their ability to sign Kevin Durant in free agency.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported as much Friday on The Jump, and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins added that he believes the Nets are the "front-runners" to sign KD. Windhorst noted that Perkins is "not the only person involved with the NBA" who has said that.

Both Windhorst and Perkins also said they are not ruling out the New York Knicks as a landing spot for Durant.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.