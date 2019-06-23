Gold Cup 2019: Sunday Group Results; Latest Tables and Schedule

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Group A of the 2019 Gold Cup draws to a close Sunday as Canada and Mexico look to secure berths in the knockout stage.

Mexico won its first two matches to move into first place prior to the final round of group fixtures, while Canada was second by virtue of goal difference ahead of Martinique. They'll be expected to maintain those positions based on their opponents Sunday.

Canada opened against Cuba, with Mexico taking on Martinique.

Here's a look at how the day unfolded.

Sunday Results

Canada def. Cuba, 7-0

Martinique vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m. ET

Group A Standings

1. Canada: 6 pts; +9 GD

2. Mexico: 6 pts; +9 GD

3. Martinique: 3 pts; -1 GD

4. Cuba: 0 pts; -17 GD

Monday Schedule

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday Recap

Canada 7, Cuba 0

Jonathan David and Lucas Cavallini each had a hat trick as Canada rolled over Cuba 7-0.

Cuba had hardly any time to get settled before David put the Canadians ahead in the third minute. Junior Hoilett got in behind Cuba's defense and had plenty of time and space to find David running through the 18-yard box.

David's third goal came just as easily. He initiated the move by forcing a Cuban turnover. Hoilett took possession and waited until David was in position for what was effectively a tap-in.

David also scored in the 71st minute. Cavallini doubled Canada's lead in the 21st minute before adding goals in the 43rd minute and the first minute of first-half injury time. Along with his two assists, Hoilett got in on the scoring barrage, beating Cuban goalkeeper Sandy Sanchez in the 50th minute.

While the score was clearly one-sided, it could've been even worse for Cuba. Canada finished with 25 total shots and 14 shots on target.

TSN's Kelcey Brade noted Sunday's onslaught was a historic occasion for Canada:

Convincing wins over Cuba and Martinique don't reveal too much about Canada, which hasn't advanced past the Gold Cup quarterfinals since 2007. Coach John Herdman will hope his players saved some goals for the next round, especially if a matchup against Costa Rica instead of Haiti lies ahead.