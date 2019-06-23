'Jeopardy' Legend James Holzhauer to Make World Series of Poker Debut

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After winning $2.46 million on Jeopardy, James Holzhauer is ready for his next moneymaking challenge.

The professional sports gambler is set to make his debut in the World Series of Poker this week, competing in the $1,500 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty and the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-Limit Hold'em on Monday, according to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

While Holzhauer does have experience in poker, he doesn't have high expectations for the upcoming events.

"I decided to enter because [Poker Hall of Famer] Mike Sexton contacted me and offered to sponsor my buy-ins. I don't have any plans to enter another WSOP event beyond those two," he said. "I played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but I don't intend to make a career of it now, as I'm sure I wouldn't be good enough at it to justify forgoing other opportunities."

The 34-year-old agreed to donate 50 percent of his winnings to charity.

Holzhauer won 32 straight games on Jeopardy, setting several single-day records during his streak. Ken Jennings owns the longest winning the streak on the show at 74.