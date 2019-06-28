NBA Teams in Danger of Striking out in Free Agency

2 of 5

Randall Benton/Associated Press

The Kangz may finally have been deposed, as the Kings are climbing back on the throne in Sacramento.

Led by their backcourt of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox, they are looking to move back into the postseason for the first time since 2005-06. As a result, they're walking on a wall right now, and they could topple off in two different ways that end badly.

They have two notable free agents: Harrison Barnes and Willie Cauley-Stein. Barnes opted out of his contract, but there is still hope he will remain there, according to James Ham of NBC Sports: "At 27 years old, Barnes has plenty of basketball in his future, and the Kings would like him to remain a part of that. According to multiple sources, the Kings are confident they can lock up their starting small forward to a long-term deal."

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported a return does not look as likely for Cauley-Stein, as Roc Nation Sports representative Roger Montgomery has told the team his client wants out:

"We've kind of hoped that things would change over the years and Willie would get a chance to expand his game, get a chance to get some consistency there in terms of the roster turnover and the coaching turnover and the things that have not been steady there. That being said, I'm hopeful they will not even give Willie his qualifying offer so Willie can be an unrestricted free agent."

The Kings just might cooperate. Letting Cauley-Stein go could open up enough cap space to negotiate an agreement with Barnes and have enough left for a max deal. They could use that to chase after Nikola Vucevic or Al Horford.

Either of those options could work well.

However, if things go badly, they could lose Cauley-Stein and be left flailing for a new starting center. That could potentially lead to an overpay of someone like Bobby Portis or—dare I say it?—DeMarcus Cousins, tying up cap space and derailing the long-awaited return to the postseason.