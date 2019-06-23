Travelers Championship 2019: Chez Reavie Holds Off Keegan Bradley for Title

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Chez Reavie captured the 2019 Travelers Championship crown by posting a 69 in the final round Sunday to finish the tournament at 17 under.

According to GolfDigest.com, Reavie will take home $1.296 million of the $7.2 million tournament purse.

Keegan Bradley made things interesting after the starting the day six strokes back. He pulled to within one shot of the lead with three holes to play but ultimately had to settle for second place following a 67. Zack Sucher also finished tied for second.

Below is a look at the latest tournament action.

2019 Travelers Championship Leaderboard—Final Round

1. Chez Reavie 69 (-17)

T2. Zack Sucher 67 (-13)

T2. Keegan Bradley 67 (-13)

4. Vaughn Taylor 65 (-12)

T5. Paul Casey 65 (-11)

T5. Joaquin Niemann 66 (-11)

T5. Kevin Tway 67 (-11)

Full leaderboard available on the PGA Tour's official website.

Reavie—who finished in a tie for third at the U.S. Open last week—entered the final day of the Travelers Championship with a six-stroke lead over Bradley and Sucher, giving him a nice cushion to work with. That would prove to be key since he treaded water for most of the day.

The 37-year-old got off to a solid start, nabbing a birdie on his fourth hole of the day to move to 17 under. He was unable to use that to build any momentum, and a bogey on No. 8 dropped him back to the pack a bit.

From that point on, though, he would just be doing his best to hold off the competition.

Bradley kept the pressure on Reavie throughout the day. His surge started nearly from the start, as he recorded back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes. Although a bogey on seven briefly stifled his momentum, it would not be long before he made a serious run at the top spot.

Three birdies in a four-hole stretch to start the back nine moved him within two strokes of Reavie:

And with a birdie on 15, Bradley trimmed the deficit to just one shot:

That set up a fight to the finish over the final three holes.

As the Golf Channel's Nick Menta noted, only seven times in PGA history has a golfer blown a six-stroke, 54-hole lead. With the way the final round had been going, Reavie was in danger of joining the wrong kind of exclusive company.



The tournament was ultimately decided on the 17th, as Reavie ended a 12-hole birdie drought:

Meanwhile, an unfortunate double bogey dropped Bradley four strokes back with one hole to play.

In the end, Reavie had built too big of a lead for Bradley to overcome.

It marks Reavie's second win on Tour, with his lone previous victory coming at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. More than a decade later, he has added to his trophy case.

Reavie moves into 12th place in the FedEx Cup standings with the win, with Matt Kuchar still holding the No. 1 spot.