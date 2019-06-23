BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Greg Oden's Debut Among Sunday's Highlights

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After a fun opening day of the BIG3 season on Saturday, the remaining six teams kicked things off in 2019 Sunday.

Several notable players were in action on Day 2, with Greg Oden and the Aliens as well as Joe Johnson and the Triplets leading the way. Amar'e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Stephen Jackson, Mike Bibby, Carlos Boozer and more former NBA stars are on the rosters ready to continue their playing careers with the three-on-three competition.

Check out a full breakdown of Sunday's action from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Schedule/Results

Triplets def. Aliens, 50-40

Killer 3's vs. Tri-State

Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs

Triplets 50, Aliens 40

Greg Oden was never healthy enough to live up to expectations in the NBA, but the 31-year-old now has a chance at a second career with the BIG3. The 2007 No. 1 overall pick made some plays in the paint Sunday for the Aliens:

He finished with eight points and six rebounds, providing some encouragement going forward.

However, his team wasn't able to keep up as Joe Johnson took over for the Triplets.

The Aliens led 26-20 at the half, but the Triplets stormed back behind the coaching of Lisa Leslie.

Johnson looked like he did in his earlier playing days, showcasing his scoring ability in the lane on several big shots, including the game-winner:

The seven-time All-Star finished the game with 27 points and 16 rebounds while carrying a team that featured no one else topping 11 points. Al Jefferson and Jannero Pargo also helped out, but it was mostly a one-man show.

If Johnson can continue playing at this level, this squad could become one of the top contenders for the BIG3 season. Meanwhile, Oden can definitely help the Aliens win some games as the season progresses.

Killer 3's 54, Tri-State 52

It takes 50 points to win in the Big3, but a few more possessions were needed in this game with teams needing to win by two. Donte Green took care of that in the final moments as a three-pointer down one helped seal the comeback win for the Killer 3's.

The former Syracuse star scored 14 points including the game-winner, overcoming the absence of Stephen Jackson.

There were much bigger names on the other side of the court for Tri-State, including Amar'e Stoudemire who was taking over a times:

The former Suns and Knicks star led the way for his team offensively, also playing some strong defense on Eddy Curry.

Stoudemire last played in the NBA in 2016 but showed in his debut he is still able to make a big impact on the court. He discussed his excitement about the league at halftime:

Jason Richardson was also unguardable at times while scoring all over the court.

With help from another former Knick, Nate Robinson, Tri-State jumped out to an early lead and seemed ready for an easy win.

Unfortunately, the squad couldn't hold on late as the Killer 3's stole a Week 1 victory.