Brett Favre: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Needs to Let Aaron Rodgers 'Play His Game'

NFL Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre had some advice for new head coach Matt LaFleur: Let Aaron Rodgers do his thing.

Favre spoke to reporters during the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament over the weekend, and the topic of Rodgers and the Packers came up, per James Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"Aaron will be fine. I think that the thing is he needs to remain the same. And I don't have to give him any advice. You know, he'll handle it well. The question is, how will they handle it with him? And obviously, that's very important. I mean, there's more to the team than Aaron but we all have to admit that when he's playing and playing well, which generally when he's playing he is playing well, you don't want to change what's working. There's other factors that you have to work on.

"So I think you let him play his game and not disturb that very much. And it's going to be interesting to see if that happens."

