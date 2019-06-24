England vs. Australia: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Hosts England will be aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat to Sri Lanka on Tuesday when they take on Australia at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The defeat was only England's second of the tournament so far, but they now face a tough end to the group stage with their last three fixtures against Australia, India and New Zealand.

The hosts must win two of their last three matches to guarantee a place in the semi-finals and face a difficult test against arch-rivals Australia, who have been in good form and are second in the standings.

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Time: 10:30 a.m. (BST)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Odds: England 8-11, Australia 11-10, (according to Oddschecker)

England vs. Australia Preview

England captain Eoin Morgan has said his team will play aggressively against Australia as they seek a response to their latest defeat, according to Nick Hoult at the Daily Telegraph.

"We resort to aggressive, smart, positive cricket when we lose," he said. "Let's hope that's the case against Australia on Tuesday."

England possess plenty of attacking power with Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan and Jos Buttler all having demonstrated their hitting at the tournament:

Morgan hit a record 17 sixes against Afghanistan, Roy managed an impressive 153 against Bangladesh. while Root hit his second century of the tournament to inspire England to victory over the West Indies.

England were without opener Roy against Sri Lanka after he tore a hamstring against the West Indies, but he is keen to return against Australia:

Australia would love nothing more than to further dent England's World Cup hopes and head into the clash with five wins from their six matches.

The Aussies were not at their fluent best in their opening match but hit their stride last time out in a 48-run win over Bangladesh that all but confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

David Warner smashed 166 from 147 balls to become the tournament's top run scorer:

England have not beaten Australia at a World Cup since 1992, but the pressure will be on the tournament hosts to end that record at Lord's on Tuesday.