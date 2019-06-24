Gold Cup 2019: Monday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Gold Cup 2019: Monday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsJune 24, 2019
The last round of fixtures in Group B takes place at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday, with Costa Rica and Haiti already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.
The two teams meet at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with top spot in the group up for grabs.
Costa Rica go into the game in top spot courtesy of a better goal difference, but Haiti will leapfrog them with victory.
The second fixture in the group sees Bermuda take on Nicaragua. Neither team has managed to win a game at the tournament and have already been eliminated but will be aiming to go out on a high.
Bermuda vs. Nicaragua
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 p.m. BST
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Bermuda 7-4, Nicaragua 7-5, Draw 9-4
Prediction: Bermuda 1-0 Nicaragua
Haiti vs. Costa Rica
Time: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. (Tuesday) BST
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Haiti 19-4, Costa Rica 3-5, Draw 14-5
Prediction: Haiti 1-2 Costa Rica
Monday Preview
Bermuda are making their first appearance at the Gold Cup, and although they are still searching for a first victory they have exceeded expectations with their performances so far.
The team have not been outclassed in their opening two matches and were only narrowly beaten 2-1 by both Haiti and Costa Rica.
Coach Kyle Lightbourne is now aiming for a first ever Gold Cup victory in their final fixture against Nicaragua, per Goal's Jon Arnold.
"We obviously would like to finish the tournament with some sort of result," he said. "Nicaragua is a decent team. On their day, they could be very dangerous. We have to build for the Nations League because we're in a tough group with Mexico and Panama."
The team's most high-profile player is Burnley forward Nahki Wells, and he has said his team can be proud of their efforts so far:
BernewsSports @BernewsSports
- @nahkiwells, who scored last night, said #Bermuda's team held their own against world class players, and all the team can all hold their head high | #GoldCup2019 | Full video: https://t.co/OxMV3eGpFl https://t.co/MqlfQvgsE0
Bermuda face a Nicaragua side also looking for a first win at the Gold Cup. The team were thrashed 4-0 by Costa Rica in their opener and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Haiti.
Nicaragua's campaign has also been disrupted after they sent Marlon Lopez, Carlos Montenegro and Carlos Chavarria home from the tournament for hiring escorts after their opening loss, per Marca.
The results so far mean there is only pride to play for on Monday, and Bermuda look to be a side on the up who can claim a historic first Gold Cup win.
The second fixture should provide plenty of interest as the top two teams in the group fight for top spot.
Costa Rica only need a point to go through as group winners and look to have more quality with players such as Bryan Oviedo and Elias Aguilar in the squad (U.S. only):
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Too easy for Elías Aguilar 👌 He places it into the corner from long range and double Costa Rica's lead. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/KpdXGFTQBk
Yet Haiti can look to New York Red Bulls winger Derrick Etienne to supply the attacking inspiration against Costa Rica.
Arnold feels there is more to come from Haiti at the Gold Cup:
Jon Arnold @ArnoldcommaJon
Haiti takes care of business once again, topping Nicaragua, 2-0. Both teams look exhausted after playing in this heat and humidity. Haiti seems to have more to offer at this tournament but can't seem to totally click. #GoldCup
Costa Rica have looked the best team in the group so far, and they should have just enough to take victory on Monday as they continue their search for a first Gold Cup title.
Gold Cup Day 9: Match thread and discussion