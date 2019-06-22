Gold Cup 2019: Saturday Group Results; Latest Tables and Schedule

Gold Cup 2019: Saturday Group Results; Latest Tables and ScheduleJune 22, 2019
The 2019 Gold Cup continued on Saturday, with Group D in the spotlight in Cleveland, Ohio.
Both Panama and the United States had the opportunity to keep their spotless records in tact, while Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago were given a chance to notch their first points of group play.
Below is a look at the latest tournament action.
2019 Gold Cup Schedule/Results—June 22
Panama 4, Guyana 2
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m. ET
2019 Gold Cup Standings—Group D
Panama: 2-0-0, 6 pts, +4 goal differential
United States: 1-0-0, 3 pts, +4 goal differential
Trinidad and Tobago: 0-0-1, 0 pts, -2 goal differential
Guyana, 0-0-2, 0 pts, -6 goal differential
*Full Gold Cup standings available on the tournament's official website
2019 Gold Cup Schedule—June 23
Canada vs. Cuba, 6 p.m. ET
Martinique vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m. ET
*Full Gold Cup schedule available on the tournament's official website
Panama 4, Guyana 2
A pair of first-half goals powered Panama to a 4-2 victory over Guyana on Saturday.
Panama's Abdiel Arroyo opened the scoring early in the first half, notching a goal in the 16th minute. While that gave Panama an early lead, Guyana managed to come up with an equalizer later in the half.
Neil Danns evened the score up in the 33rd minute with a historic goal for Guyana from the penalty spot:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Meanwhile, at the #GoldCup2019... Neil Danns scored Guyana's first-ever goal at a major tournament! 🇬🇾🇬🇾🇬🇾 https://t.co/qWLvwEThew
It would not remain a tied game for long, though. Panama moved back out in front just before halftime, thanks to an own goal:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Panama took a 2-1 lead into halftime after this own goal from Guyana. Second half is now underway on @FS1, followed by the USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago 👀 #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/s5X9m2yZK7
A pivotal moment occurred just moments after the break. While it appeared Guyana keeper Akel Clarke kept his team in the game by denying Erick Davis on a penalty kick, Clarke was called for encroachment and shown a yellow card. Davis took advantage of his second opportunity and extended the lead to two:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Goalkeeper encroachment at the #GoldCup2019!! Guyana's Clarke gets a yellow card for the offense and Davis converts the second attempt for a 3-1 Panama lead. https://t.co/VCxQcnCIhG
Gabriel Torres put the finishing touches on the victory with a header in the 86th minute:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Panama make it 4-1!!! 🇵🇦 Gabriel Torres is left wide open and doesn't miss from close range. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/pB7sOsmIBk
Danns added a second goal in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for Guyana.
Panama controlled play from several standpoints, owning the edge in possession (54-46), shots (19-5) and shots on goal (8-3). By doing so, it earned a crucial three points as it prepares for the final match of group play.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Guyana will take on Trinidad and Tobago at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Panama and the U.S. will battle in a match that could decide the group at 9 p.m. ET.
Mexico midfielder Gutierrez set for two weeks out, other El Tri players set to make injury returns