Gold Cup 2019: Saturday Group Results; Latest Tables and Schedule

The 2019 Gold Cup continued on Saturday, with Group D in the spotlight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both Panama and the United States had the opportunity to keep their spotless records in tact, while Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago were given a chance to notch their first points of group play.

Below is a look at the latest tournament action.

2019 Gold Cup Schedule/Results—June 22

Panama 4, Guyana 2

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m. ET

2019 Gold Cup Standings—Group D

Panama: 2-0-0, 6 pts, +4 goal differential

United States: 1-0-0, 3 pts, +4 goal differential

Trinidad and Tobago: 0-0-1, 0 pts, -2 goal differential

Guyana, 0-0-2, 0 pts, -6 goal differential

*Full Gold Cup standings available on the tournament's official website

2019 Gold Cup Schedule—June 23

Canada vs. Cuba, 6 p.m. ET

Martinique vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m. ET

*Full Gold Cup schedule available on the tournament's official website

Panama 4, Guyana 2

A pair of first-half goals powered Panama to a 4-2 victory over Guyana on Saturday.

Panama's Abdiel Arroyo opened the scoring early in the first half, notching a goal in the 16th minute. While that gave Panama an early lead, Guyana managed to come up with an equalizer later in the half.

Neil Danns evened the score up in the 33rd minute with a historic goal for Guyana from the penalty spot:

It would not remain a tied game for long, though. Panama moved back out in front just before halftime, thanks to an own goal:

A pivotal moment occurred just moments after the break. While it appeared Guyana keeper Akel Clarke kept his team in the game by denying Erick Davis on a penalty kick, Clarke was called for encroachment and shown a yellow card. Davis took advantage of his second opportunity and extended the lead to two:

Gabriel Torres put the finishing touches on the victory with a header in the 86th minute:

Danns added a second goal in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for Guyana.

Panama controlled play from several standpoints, owning the edge in possession (54-46), shots (19-5) and shots on goal (8-3). By doing so, it earned a crucial three points as it prepares for the final match of group play.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Guyana will take on Trinidad and Tobago at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Panama and the U.S. will battle in a match that could decide the group at 9 p.m. ET.