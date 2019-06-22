Travelers Championship 2019: Chez Reavie Surges, Leads at 16 Under After Round 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After starting the day with a tight leaderboard, Chez Reavie is leading the way after 54 holes at the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Reavie and Keegan Bradley had identical scores of 65 and 66 in the first two rounds. Reavie jumped out in front thanks to a 63 on Saturday. Bradley settled for a 69 to sit six shots off the pace.

Zack Sucher, who started Saturday in sole possession of the lead, is now facing a steep hill in his quest to leave Connecticut with a victory. The 32-year-old had his first round over par this weekend with a 71, dropping him into a tie with Bradley for second place.

Here's the top of the leaderboard from TPC at River Highlands, via PGATour.com:

1. Chez Reavie (-16)

T2. Keegan Bradley (-10)

T2. Zack Sucher (-10)

T4. Roberto Diaz (-9)

T4. Jason Day (-9)

T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-8)

T6. Kevin Tway (-8)

T6. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T7. Martin Laird (-8)

Reavie has a chance to earn his second career PGA Tour victory and end a 10-year winless drought if he can finish the job Sunday. The Kansas native put himself in this position with a terrific closing stretch in the third round.

After making the turn at even par, Reavie went on a run of four straight birdies from Nos. 10-13 that pushed him into the lead.

This weekend has continued a streak of strong golf by Reavie going back to the U.S. Open last week. He finished tied for third in that event after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the end of May.

The key for Reavie's success this weekend has been a near-perfect run on the green inside of 10 feet:

While Reavie was putting himself in position to win on the back nine, Sucher tried to ruin his hopes for a victory upon making the turn. He appeared to be in line for another strong day with four birdies on the front nine, dropping his scored to 15 under par.

Unfortunately for Sucher, there are 18 holes in a round of golf. He played the first three holes after making the turn at five over par.

Those were the only holes Sucher failed to make par on the day, but it came at a steep cost in his quest to earn his first PGA Tour win. His only professional win to date is at the 2014 Midwest Classic on the Web.com Tour.

All eyes will be focused on Reavie, who has been a model of consistency all weekend. He only has two bogeys through 54 holes.

Until someone else in the field steps up to take the crown away from Reavie, this tournament is his to lose.