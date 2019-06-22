Top Highlights from 2019 BETX Celebrity Basketball Game

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

A new format couldn't stop the BET All-Stars from taking home the top prize at the BETX celebrity basketball event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The star of the day was Miles Brown, who co-stars on Black-ish, when he shook singer Eric Bellinger by recreating Allen Iverson's crossover on Michael Jordan:

On the bright side for Bellinger, Brown did pass the ball back out rather than try to finish at the hoop.

Among the stars who took part in the charity event were Lil Rel Howery, The Game, YFN Lucci, and longtime NBA players Doug Christie and Allan Houston.

YFN Lucci didn't have a strong defensive showing, at least for one brief moment:

Here are some of the other top highlights from the day's festivities:

Even though the BET All-Stars came out on top when all was said and done, the real winners were the charities all four teams in the event were playing for.

When BET announced the rosters for the game, it was also announced the winning team would receive a $50,000 grand prize donated to the charity of their choosing.

BET All-Stars got bragging rights over the competition on the court and will be able to help out a worthy cause in the process. Not bad for a couple of hours of work on a Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.