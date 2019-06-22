Copa America 2019: Saturday Group Results; Latest Tables and Schedule

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Brazil turned on the style at the 2019 Copa America on Saturday, as Tite's side hammered Peru 5-0 to secure top spot in Group A.

The win sends the hosts into the quarter-finals as group winners, while Venezuela also progress as runners-up after completing their group campaign with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

Saturday's Results

Bolivia 1-3 Venezuela

Peru 0-5 Brazil

Latest Tables (played, points, goal difference)

Group A

Brazil: 3, 7, +8

Venezuela: 3, 5, +2

Peru: 3, 4, -3

Bolivia: 3, 0, -7



Group B

Colombia: 2, 6, +3

Paraguay: 2, 2, 0

Qatar: 2, 1, -1

Argentina: 2, 1, -2

Group C

Chile: 2, 6, +5

Uruguay: 2, 4, +4

Japan: 2, 1, -4

Ecuador: 2, 0, -5

Sunday Schedule

Qatar vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Full schedule available at the tournament's official site

Saturday Recap

Brazil made a strong start to their final group game and took the lead after just 12 minutes. Marquinhos headed Philippe Coutinho's corner onto the woodwork, and Casemiro bundled home the rebound.

The goal came just minutes after Casemiro had been booked for a late challenge on Jefferson Farfan that will rule him out of Brazil's next match:

The tournament hosts doubled their lead in bizarre circumstances after nineteen minutes.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's attempted clearance looped off Roberto Firmino, hit the post and then fell to the Liverpool striker. Firmino then calmly rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home with a no-look finish (U.S. only):

Brazil added a third on the half-hour mark through Everton. The Gremio forward dribbled infield and then fired in a low shot that beat Gallese at his near post.

There was more of the same from Brazil after the break. Dani Alves made it 4-0 by firing into the roof of the net after playing one-twos with Arthur and Firmino.

Substitute Willian rounded off the win by curling home Brazil's fifth in the 90th minute, while Gabriel Jesus missed the chance to make it 6-0 when Gallese saved his stoppage-time penalty.

Venezuela joined Brazil in the quarter-final stages after a comfortable victory over Bolivia that saw them leapfrog Peru in the standings.

Journalist Daniel Edwards noted how it is an impressive achievement from the team:

Darwin Machis sent Venezuela on their way by opening the scoring with a header inside the first two minutes:

The striker grabbed his second of the match with a fine strike from just inside that penalty area that flew into the top corner on 55 minutes.

Leonel Justiniano pulled one back for Bolivia inside the last 10 minutes, but Venezuela restored their two-goal lead four minutes later through Josef Martinez to secure second place in Group A.