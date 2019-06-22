Germany Advance to Women's World Cup Quarter-Finals with 3-0 Win over Nigeria

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Germany secured their ticket to the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nigeria.

Alexandra Popp opened the scoring after 20 minutes, and Sara Dabritz doubled the lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later. Lea Schuller would add a third goal after 82 minutes.

Die Nationalelf are among the favourites to win this year's World Cup. They'll face the winner of the match between Sweden and Canada, which will be played on Monday.

Nigeria made a bright start to the contest but were pinned back by the Germans before long. Just six minutes into the contest, Lina Magull went close a first time, but her effort from close range was saved.

A series of short corners didn't amount to much before Die Nationalelf started sending their many corners directly into the box, and it yielded result after 20 minutes when Popp headed home.

It was a fine way to celebrate her 100th appearance for the team:

A short check by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a possible offside didn't save Nigeria, who were forced into a more positive tactical plan with the deficit.

And the VAR would once again play a vital role just minutes later. Evelyn Nwabuoku, one of Nigeria's most experienced players, caught Magull on the knee while trying to clear the ball, and the referee pointed to the spot after a lengthy check.

Per sports writer Rob Harris, the process took far too long:

Dabritz blasted the penalty past Chiamaka Nnadozie, who went the right way but was beaten by the power of the strike.

With the two-goal lead, Germany opted to lessen the pressure, and the rest of the half played out with few incidents. Svenja Huth tried her luck with a scorpion kick that flew well wide, and the official turned down a late penalty appeal from Nigeria for a perceived handball.

The underdogs had to take risks in the second half and nearly got a goal back after 53 minutes, when substitute Rasheedat Ajibade's cross that was nearly turned in.

Their dominance didn't last long, however, and Giulia Gwinn missed a great chance to add to the lead when she blasted over from a promising position.

Nigeria lost Chinwendu Ihezuo to injury, further complicating their bid for an unlikely comeback. Dabritz could have ended the match as a contest but rushed her shot, before Schuller took advantage of a poor back pass and put the third goal on the board.

What's Next?

Germany's quarter-final against Canada or Sweden will be next Saturday.