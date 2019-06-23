Gold Cup 2019: Sunday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The last round of group fixtures gets under way at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday when Mexico and Canada will hope to secure their places in the tournament's quarter-finals.

Mexico lead Group A by three points, and they face Martinique at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, seeking to end their pool phase with three wins from three.

Canada sit second and appear nailed on to clinch the second qualifying berth. They beat Martinique 4-0 in their opening match and are guaranteed to finish among the top two as long as they win on Sunday.

Sunday Fixtures, Predictions, TV Info

Canada 4-0 Cuba, 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST, FS2 (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Martinique 0-6 Mexico, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Mon. June 24), FS1 (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream

Audiences in the United States can live-stream matches using one of several services: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV, Univision Deportes en Vivo or Univision Now.



Preview

It seems likely that the teams in Group A will end the first stage of the competition in their current order, with Mexico in a prime position to end their opening round with a perfect record.

El Tri have scored 10 goals and conceded just once in two group games so far, and captain Andre Guardado came up with arguably the pick of the bunch during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Canada, via FreeSports:

Martinique beat Cuba 3-0 on Matchday 2 to at least get some points on the board, but it's probable they've reached the limit of their tally as they prepare to take on the seven-time Gold Cup champions.

This is Les Matinino's sixth time competing at the Gold Cup, and only in one of those previous appearances did they manage to make it out of the group (2002).

There was a theme among captains scoring on Matchday 2 in Group A, and Martinque's Stephane Abaul is looking to capitalise on his strike in the 3-0 win over Cuba, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Cuba remain without any points in Group A and have the slimmest hopes of advancing to the next stage, like they managed in 2015 and 2017.

The team was also rocked by the news that captain Yasmani Lopez defected in California following their opening loss to Cuba, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

The defender's absence didn't help them in the defeat to Martinique, and it seems much less probable that they'll turn form around enough to beat The Canucks.

Canada have multiple scoring threats in attack, including Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett and Gent attacker Jonathan David, who was accurate in their 4-0 hammering of Martinique on Matchday 1 (U.S. only):

Cuba have a negative goal difference of 10—eight worse off than any other team in Group A—and would need to overturn that disadvantage against Canada in order to stand a chance of qualifying.