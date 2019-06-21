Travelers Championship 2019: Zack Sucher Leads by 2 Strokes After 2nd Round

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Zack Sucher entered Friday's second round in a six-way tie for first place at the 2019 Travelers Championship and left the TPC River Highlands greens alone at the top.

Sucher shot five under par in the second round with one eagle and four birdies to improve his tournament score to 11 under.

The next closest first-round co-leader is Bronson Burgoon, now tied for fourth at eight under par after a two-under second round. Burgoon sunk five birdies—including back-to-back on Nos. 15 and 16—but was harmed slightly by a double-bogey on 18.

Below is an overview of the Travelers Championship following Friday's action in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Friday's Leaderboard

1. Zack Sucher (-11)

T2. Chez Reavie (-9)

T2. Keegan Bradley (-9)

T4. Ryan Moore (-8)

T4. Bronson Burgoon (-8)

T6. Paul Casey (-7)

T6. Jason Day (-7)

T6. Robert Streb (-7)

T6. Collin Morikawa (-7)

T6. Brady Schnell (-7)

View the full leaderboard at PGATour.com

The best round of the day belonged to Jason Day at seven under par. The Australian moved 81 spots up the leaderboard behind seven birdies:

Bubba Watson, the reigning Travelers Championship winner, also benefited from a flurry of birdies. While he still has a long way being tied for 26th, the 40-year-old improved 35 spots by shooting four under in the second round.

Watson drained five straight birdies from Nos. 10 to 14 and now sits at five under on the tournament. His score could have been better had he not bogeyed both the 17th and 18th to finish.

The likes of Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, fell victim to the two-under cut line.

"The things I've been working on are so drastic that it's just really difficult to try and play through it," Spieth said Friday, according to Golf Digest's Brian Wacker. The 2015 Masters champion has not won since the 2017 Open Championship.

Spieth finished at two over and tied for 112th, while Mickelson landed at three over and tied for 126th.

Among those who made the cut, Brooks Koepka has proved he's always the one to watch regardless of where he is on the leaderboard. The world No. 1 shot four under par in the second round—good for three under on the tournament—with five birdies and sits tied for 47th heading into the weekend.

The first tee time Saturday is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET.