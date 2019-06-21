Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Friday

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The four teams of Group C are in action Friday night at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Jamaica and El Salvador started things off at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. Both teams entered Friday's contest tied atop the group with three points apiece, which made their head-to-head all the more important.

Honduras and Curacao will then take the pitch to try to nab their first points of the tournament.

Below is an overview of the Gold Cup following Friday's action.

Friday Results

Jamaica 0, El Salvador 0

Honduras vs. Curacao, 9:30 p.m. ET

Group Results

Group C

Jamaica: 1-1-0, 4 points, +1 GD

El Salvador: 1-1-0, 4 points, +1 GD

Honduras: 0-0-1, 0 points, -1 GD

Curacao: 0-0-1, 0 points, -1 GD

Full Gold Cup tables and schedules are available on the Gold Cup's official website.

Saturday Schedule

Guyana vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m. ET

Recap

Jamaica 0, El Salvador 0

Jamaica and El Salvador played a conservative match—to say the least.

While Jamaica posed several threats in the attacking third throughout the first half, each of them was ultimately diverted by El Salvador.

In fact, neither team managed a shot on goal until the 76th minute.

Once Jamaica made Henry Hernandez make his first save, Junior Flemmings struck from inside the box but aimed it directly at Hernandez. It was by far Jamaica's best chance of the evening.

El Salvador was clearly committed to defending but had a rare chance late when Marvin Monterrosa won a free kick just outside the box. Unfortunately for El Salvador, Nelson Bonilla's shot was easily handled at the near post by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake. It was El Salvador's only shot on goal.

Jamaica's final game of the group stage will be against Curacao, and El Salvador's will be against Honduras. Both matches are set for Tuesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.