College World Series 2019: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

The championship series at the 2019 College World Series could be set by the end of Friday's doubleheader in Omaha, Nebraska.

Michigan, Texas Tech, Louisville and Vanderbilt have outlasted an NCAA tournament field that started with 64 teams. Texas Tech and Louisville entered Friday in must-win situations if they wanted to keep their title dreams alive.

Michigan and Vanderbilt have some wiggle room if either or both lose Friday, but that would push them into a winner-take-all matchup Saturday.

College World Series Results: Friday, June 21

Game 11: Michigan def. Texas Tech, 15-3

Game 12: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 7:20 p.m. ET

Michigan 15, Texas Tech 3

For the first time since 1962, Michigan will play for the College World Series title after a dominant 15-3 win over Texas Tech.

Both teams came out swinging, and Texas Tech held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the second. The Red Raiders put up a three-spot in the top half of the frame when four consecutive hitters reached base.

Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann settled in after that hiccup. He allowed just three hits over his final four innings. Jeff Criswell came on in relief and allowed one hit with six strikeouts in three innings.

The Wolverines scored two runs in each of the first three innings and put up 13 unanswered runs after falling behind in the second frame. Three of their top four hitters drove in at least three runs apiece. First baseman Jimmy Kerr went 4-for-6 with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored.

As NCAA Baseball reminded everyone on Twitter, Michigan is on a Cinderella run after nearly missing out on the field of 64:

No Big Ten team has won the College World Series since Ohio State in 1966.

Head coach Erik Bakich's team has faced elimination twice this postseason, in the regional against Creighton and the super regional against UCLA. The Wolverines have responded both times, including a 4-2 win at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles to send the top-ranked Bruins home.

Michigan will have two days off before the championship series begins June 24.