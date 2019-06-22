Gold Cup 2019: Saturday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Gold Cup 2019: Saturday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsJune 22, 2019
Saturday's 2019 Gold Cup action will see the four teams in Group D play their second match, as the United States face Trinidad and Tobago after the contest between Guyana and Panama.
The hosts and Panama won their first match and are expected to advance from the group. The two teams will meet in their final match of the group stages.
Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday:
Guyana vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland
Fox Sports will broadcast both matches.
The latest odds, via Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com):
Panama 1-10
Draw 8-1
Guyana 22-1
USA 1-5
Draw 6-1
T&T 10-1
The USMNT was expected to beat Guyana in their first Gold Cup match, and while the debutants didn't make thing easy on the Stars and Stripes in the opening stages, they eventually worked their way to a relatively simple 4-0 win:
The Soca Warriors should provide a step up in competition, as they have far more experience at this level and a deeper squad to work with.
Trinidad and Tobago have been in dreadful form of late, losing five of their last six matches stretching back to 2018, but they flashed their talents at times in the loss to Panama:
Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip was a standout, and he had to be, as his defenders let him down at times against Panama. He'll have to be at his best again on Saturday, as the Stars and Stripes will bring even more individual talent to the table.
A lack of creativity has been an issue so far under manager Gregg Berhalter, but between Christian Pulisic, Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola, the USMNT has enough players who can force the action and punish the Soca Warriors for every defensive lapse.
The key will be to score early, as Trinidad and Tobago have tons of athleticism to exploit on the counter attack, and they will likely sit back and wait for the openings to arrive.
In Group D's other match, Panama are expected to cruise past Guyana, who showed plenty of heart against the U.S. but don't have the individual talent to compete with CONCACAF's top sides.
Gabriel Torres is the team's ace striker, while Armando Cooper and Edgar Barcenas took care of the scoring against the Soca Warriors.
Predictions: USA 2-1 T&T, Panama 2-0 Guyana
