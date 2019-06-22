Mexico vs. Martinique: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Mexico will face Martinique in their final group-stage match of the 2019 Gold Cup on Sunday, as El Tri try to lock up the top spot in Group A.

The CONCACAF giants have won their first two matches by a combined score of 10-1 and are expected to cruise to another easy win. Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) have installed them as overwhelming 1-33 favourites, while Martinique carry odds of 33-1 and a draw comes in at 14-1.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST, and fans can tune into the contest via Fox Sports 1.

Mexico haven't faced much resistance yet during this year's Gold Cup, with their biggest headache so far perhaps the lengthy delay they suffered on their way to Charlotte:

El Tri highlighted their dominance in the 3-1 win over Canada in their previous match. The Canadian team is regarded as the other strong side in Group A and demolished Martinique in their opening match, so Les Matinino will know they're in for a tough challenge on Sunday.

Martinique lack the high-end talent of the bigger nations in the tournament, and their best ever result in the Gold Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2002. Most of the squad plays in the domestic league, while Mexico's squad has several international stars.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Right Arrow Icon

Uriel Antuna leads El Tri in scoring so far this tournament, courtesy of his hat-trick in the 7-0 demolition of Cuba.

The 22-year-old was brilliant in the contest, although Cuba didn't make things difficult on El Tri:

While he and his attacking team-mates might relish another opportunity to pad their stats, Mexico are likely to rest a few key starters with an eye on the knockout stages. Raul Jimenez and Andres Guardado in particular are expected to be vital for those matches, and there's no need to risk them against Martinique, with a ticket for the quarter-finals already secured.

Prediction: Mexico 4-0 Martinique