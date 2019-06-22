French F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes will attempt to stretch their perfect start to the 2019 Formula One season on Sunday, as they go for an eighth straight win at the French Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has won three straight, including a controversial Canadian Grand Prix in which he was awarded the win after Sebastian Vettel received a penalty.

The Brit won last year's race at the Paul Ricard circuit, the first French Grand Prix since 2008.

Race Date: Sunday, June 23

Race Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

Track Guide

The Paul Ricard circuit has been around since 1970 but only returned to the F1 calendar last year, having been absent since 1990.

Overtaking is difficult due to the slow entry speeds in corners, and the removal of the chicane on the long Mistral Straight won't help matters.

Traction was a major problem in practice, with plenty of spins and tyre issues:

The surface should settle down over the course of the weekend, but tyre wear could remain an issue in the race.

Preview

Mercedes have dominated the championship so far this season, and based on the first two practice sessions, the Silver Arrows will likely lead the way again on Sunday.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas topped the time sheets in both sessions, while Ferrari were unable to close the gap and openly admitted the upgrades made to the car were "not perfect:"

Red Bull also arrived at the track with an upgrade, and their race pace in practice looked promising.

But the big story from practice was McLaren, who have enjoyed a great year so far and were not far behind the Ferrari pace on Friday:

Renault were outside the top 10 in second practice in their home race, and Romain Grosjean struggled tremendously in his Haas, finishing in 17th place.

The midfield battle should serve up plenty of drama due to the tyre wear and the strong showings from McLaren and Alfa Romeo so far, but barring mechanical issues, mistakes or more controversy, the fight at the front should once again go Mercedes' way.