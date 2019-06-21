Tyler Johnson Reportedly Exercises $19.25M Player Contract Option with Suns

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson (16) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 130-116. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson reportedly exercised the $19.25 million option in his contract for the 2019-20 season on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns acquired Johnson and Wayne Ellington from the Miami Heat last season in exchange for forward Ryan Anderson.

Johnson started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in for Phoenix and averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    2020 Mock Draft: Suns' Draft Picks Include LaMelo Ball, Cole Anthony

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    2020 Mock Draft: Suns' Draft Picks Include LaMelo Ball, Cole Anthony

    Jeremy Cluff
    via azcentral

    How Gritty Dubs Plan to Keep the Dynasty Alive

    KD sign-and-trade idea, plus a perfect draft show there's still plenty of fight in the Bay Area

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Gritty Dubs Plan to Keep the Dynasty Alive

    KD sign-and-trade idea, plus a perfect draft show there's still plenty of fight in the Bay Area

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Top FA Target After the Draft

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Every Team's Top FA Target After the Draft

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for NBA Free Agency 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bold Predictions for NBA Free Agency 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report