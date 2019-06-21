Tyler Johnson Reportedly Exercises $19.25M Player Contract Option with Suns

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson reportedly exercised the $19.25 million option in his contract for the 2019-20 season on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns acquired Johnson and Wayne Ellington from the Miami Heat last season in exchange for forward Ryan Anderson.

Johnson started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in for Phoenix and averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

