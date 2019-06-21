This Inspirational Dual-Threat Athlete Isn't Letting Anything Hold Him Back

Canada native Woody Belfort hasn't let cerebral palsy stop him from becoming a multisport sensation. He amazes his 35k Instagram followers with bodybuilding clips and is a wheelchair basketball player.

Watch the video above for more about this inspirational dual-threat athlete.


