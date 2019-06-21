Listen: Marvin Bagley III Fires Back at Damian Lillard in NBA Stars' Rap Battle

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, second from left, goes to the basket between Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bailey III, left, and Harry Giles III, third from left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 115-107. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

As the 2019 NBA offseason heats up, so too does the Marvin Bagley III-Damian Lillard rivalry.

On Friday, Bagley dropped a diss track, "Checkmate," aimed at Lillard:

Be sure to check out the track's photo, in which the 20-year-old Sacramento Kings forward sons the 28-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star.

Of course, that's just the latest chapter in this budding feud.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Bagley made it clear that he'd be willing to go head-to-head with Lillard on the mic while proclaiming himself to be the best MC in the NBA:

He followed that up by giving the world a glimpse of his bars...and putting Lillard on notice:

Dame Dolla was more than ready for the challenge:

With that, it was Bagley's turn to respond. Thus, "Checkmate" was born.

The two hoopsters have traded barbs throughout their rap battle, and even their respective shoe deals have come into play:

It's only been eight days since the 2018-19 NBA season ended, but with the way this feud is shaping up, there will be plenty of entertainment to get everyone through the offseason—without even taking a star-studded free agency into account.

