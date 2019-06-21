Listen: Marvin Bagley III Fires Back at Damian Lillard in NBA Stars' Rap Battle

Listen: Marvin Bagley III Fires Back at Damian Lillard in NBA Stars' Rap BattleJune 21, 2019
As the 2019 NBA offseason heats up, so too does the Marvin Bagley III-Damian Lillard rivalry.
On Friday, Bagley dropped a diss track, "Checkmate," aimed at Lillard:
Be sure to check out the track's photo, in which the 20-year-old Sacramento Kings forward sons the 28-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star.
Of course, that's just the latest chapter in this budding feud.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Bagley made it clear that he'd be willing to go head-to-head with Lillard on the mic while proclaiming himself to be the best MC in the NBA:
First Take @FirstTake
Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days? @MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: https://t.co/6bITh8kX86
He followed that up by giving the world a glimpse of his bars...and putting Lillard on notice:
Dame Dolla was more than ready for the challenge:
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I won’t be on first take... but if that’s what he want ... shoot https://t.co/povZmf2a3F
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I was being quiet cuz I just rap and enjoy the music bra. But he keep mentioning my name. https://t.co/GZIXQ3OZkp
With that, it was Bagley's turn to respond. Thus, "Checkmate" was born.
The two hoopsters have traded barbs throughout their rap battle, and even their respective shoe deals have come into play:
It's only been eight days since the 2018-19 NBA season ended, but with the way this feud is shaping up, there will be plenty of entertainment to get everyone through the offseason—without even taking a star-studded free agency into account.
