Kenny Omega and Young Bucks Beat Pentagon, Fenix, Laredo Kid at AEW Fyter Fest

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks beat Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag team match at All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Omega unsuccessfully tried to put Laredo Kid away with a Tiger Driver '98. Laredo Kid couldn't kick out of the One Winged Angel, though.

Fans were eagerly anticipating this bout based on the six men involved, and they didn't disappoint.

The match marked the continuation of a long-running feud between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros as they each look to establish themselves as arguably the best tag team in the world.

At last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, The Young Bucks put the AAA World Tag Team Championships that they originally won from Pentagon and Fenix on the line in what was the only title match on the card.

Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but Matt and Nick Jackson managed to retain the championships by winning a back-and-forth affair.

The Lucha Bros got their revenge a couple of weeks ago, though when they beat The Young Bucks at Verano de Escandalo in Merida, Mexico, to win back the AAA world tag team titles.

That added another layer to the rivalry and made Saturday's match feel even more important. Also, Pentagon and Fenix announced who their mystery partner would be shortly after winning the championships.

The Lucha Bros were originally supposed to team with former WWE cruiserweight champion Neville, who now goes by Pac, but since potential creative issues have delayed or perhaps even ended AEW's working relationship with Pac, a replacement was needed.

In Pac's place, Pentagon and Fenix announced that they would team with Laredo Kid against The Young Bucks and their Elite stablemate in Omega.

Laredo Kid is a 32-year-old high-flyer who has made a big name for himself in Mexico. While Laredo Kid had a tryout match for WWE before and did some work with Impact Wrestling, Fyter Fest marked his first major opportunity to make his presence felt on a big stage in American wrestling.

The match also mattered from Omega's perspective since he is getting ready for a huge match against Jon Moxley at All Out on Aug. 31.

Advancing the issue between The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros was the main object of Saturday's match, though, and with The Young Bucks and Omega winning, another title match between The Bucks and Lucha Bros could be in the offing.

