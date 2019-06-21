Rick Pitino Won't Return to Panathinaikos; Wants NBA Coaching, Front-Office Job

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino said Friday that he turned down an offer to return as president and head coach of Panathinaikos in the Greek League, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pitino released a statement Friday in which he thanked Panathinaikos and its fans:

Per Wojnarowski, Pitino added that he wants to pursue a job in the NBA as a head coach or in a player personnel or advisory role.

In his only season with Panathinaikos, Pitino led the team to a win over PAOK in the Greek Basketball Cup final.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.