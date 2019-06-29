Jon Moxley Beats Joey Janela in AEW Debut Match at Fyter Fest

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

In his debut match for All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley beat "Bad Boy" Joey Janela at Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

AEW didn't officially sanction this match, and it was readily apparent as to why soon after the bell rang. Moxley and Janela continued to up the stakes in terms of how they inflicted pain on one another.

Moxley finally put Janela away with the Paradigm Shift onto a pile of thumbtacks.

He hardly had time to recover before he was fighting another battle. Kenny Omega gained a measure of revenge, attacking Moxley after the match and capping it off with a Paradigm Shift onto a garbage can on the entrance ramp.

Moxley made a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas last month when he showed up after the main event between Omega and Chris Jericho. Moxley attacked both stars, but paid special attention to Omega.

After Mox took Omega to the top of a poker-chip stage prop and DDT'd him, it became clear that AEW was set to move forward with a Moxley vs. Omega feud.

AEW made it official when it announced that Moxley will face Omega in the co-main event at All Out on Aug. 31 near Chicago.

Although much of the focus is on Moxley vs. Omega, the former Dean Ambrose was first booked in a match against Janela, who made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing as part of the Battle Royal won by Adam "Hangman" Page to earn an AEW World Championship match.

While Saturday's match was huge for Moxley since it marked his first bout as part of AEW, it was also a big deal for Janela in that a strong performance could go a long way toward making him a top star within the company.

Moxley has made a big impact in the wrestling world since departing WWE. In addition to joining AEW, Moxley has begun working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it hasn't taken him long to become a major player overseas.

In his first NJPW match, Moxley beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship. Then, after beating Shota Umino at Dominion, Moxley announced his entry into the G1 Climax tournament.

AEW remains Moxley's main promotion of employment, and much of the buzz surrounding him is focused on his impending feud and match with Omega.

The match against Janela at Fyter Fest was another step toward that highly anticipated bout, and Moxley gained some momentum with an impressive performance in the win.

