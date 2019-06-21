College World Series 2019: Latest Championship Predictions and Schedule

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The finish line is in sight for the College World Series, and Vanderbilt and Michigan have the best chances of playing for college baseball's national championship.

The Commodores have been the best team in the sport for the majority of the season, and they will advance to the title round if they beat Louisville Friday night. If they lose that game, the two teams will play Saturday as a result of the double elimination format of the CWS, and the winner of that game will play in the championship round.

The Wolverines are in the same position as the Commodores, and they are playing Texas Tech for the right to go to the final round. If Michigan wins its Friday afternoon game with the Red Raiders, they will advance, but if Texas Tech wins that game, those two teams will meet again Saturday to determine the finalist.

College World Series schedule

Friday, June 21

Game 11: Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 22

Bracket 1 (if necessary): 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Bracket 2 (if necessary): 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

CWS finals

TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

June 24-26 on ESPN

Monday, June 24

Game 1, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

Game 2, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Game 3, if necessary, 7 p.m.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech

While the Wolverines (48-20) have been impressive in their first two CWS games in victories over Texas Tech and Florida State, they have a tougher road to the championship round than the Commodores on the opposite side of the bracket.

Texas Tech has won 22 of its last 27 games despite that loss, and confidence will not be an issue. The Red Raiders (46-19) swept the Wolverines in a three-game series earlier this year.

Michigan has a pair of sluggers in Jordan Brewer and Jordan Nwogu. Both players have excellent old-school stat lines, as Brewer is hitting .336 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and Nwogu is contributing a .328 batting average with 12 blasts and 43 RBI.

Texas Tech's lineup is keyed by the power hitting of first baseman Cameron Warren, who has launched 18 home runs and has driven home 79 runs, while Josh Jung is a force with a .343 average, 15 HRs and 58 RBI.

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville

Give the Cardinals (50-17) credit for their 4-3 victory over Mississippi State in an elimination game, but taking on the top-seeded Commodores (56-11) is a much tougher assignment.

Vanderbilt has three sluggers in the middle of its lineup in Austin Martin, JJ Bleday and Stephen Scott. Martin is a magnificent all-around offensive force with a .409 average, 10 homers and 45 RBI along with 18 stolen bases. Bleday has hammered 26 home runs and knocked in 70 runs, while Scott is hitting .335 with 14 homers and 59 RBI.

The Commodores have a deep pitching staff that includes Drake Fellows, Kumar Rocker, Patrick Raby and Mason Hickman, and they are capable of shutting down opposing offenses.

The Cardinals can't come close to matching Vanderbilt in terms of power. Alex Binelas has hit 14 home runs and driven in 59 runs, and he is the only Louisville hitter who has hit 10 or more home runs. Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald is also a key factor in the lineup with a .322 batting average to go along with eight home runs and 65 RBI.

Predictions

Michigan gets the best of Texas Tech in the semifinal round, while Vanderbilt overpowers Louisville.



The CWS championship round is a best of three series that gets underway Monday. Michigan will have to improve its level of play if it is going to win a game in the series and extend Vanderbilt, let alone win the series.

Brewer and Nwogu are good hitters who can carry the offense, but they can't match Martin, Bleday and Scott.

Karl Kauffmann is a solid starter for Michigan, and Tommy Henry is coming off a three-hitter in his last outing against Florida State. The pitching looks good, but Vanderbilt has the advantage in that area with Fellows and Rocker at the top of the rotation.

Vanderbilt wins the College World Series, and it would be a shock if it took more than two games.