French F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first practice session at the 2019 Formula One French Grand Prix on Friday.

The defending world champion clocked a lap of one minute, 32.738 seconds to edge Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas into second by 0.069 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place late in the session, while Sebastian Vettel finished the morning's action at Circuit Paul Ricard in fifth.

Here are the full timings from the session:

Mercedes were dominant from the off in the south of France on Friday as Bottas set the benchmark in the early stages.

A battle between the Finn and Hamilton saw them trade places at the top of the timesheets, and the Englishman eventually prevailed:

Ferrari's drivers had a mixed session. After plenty of early running, during which Vettel and Leclerc complained over the radio about their soft tyres, they both returned to the garage for a lengthy period.

As a result, they slipped down into the bottom half of the standings as the session ticked into its final minutes:

On returning to the track, though, Leclerc leapt straight into third, while Vettel took fifth after enduring some problems in his first lap back on track.

There was no such luck for Frenchman Romain Grosjean in the Haas, who only managed nine laps before a water leak ended his session prematurely.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Pierre Gasly spun late on at Turn 4:

He eventually finished sixth fastest, two places below his team-mate Max Verstappen.