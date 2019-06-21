World Cup Winner Fernando Torres Announces His Retirement from Football

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

World Cup-winning striker Fernando Torres has announced plans to retire from football.

The 35-year-old is playing for Sagan Tosu in Japan and tweeted that a press conference will be held in Tokyo on Sunday to clarify his future:

Former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman Torres started his career with Atletico Madrid's youth team. He spent six years in the club's academy and another six years in their senior side before earning his first major transfer when moving to Liverpool in 2007.

He scored 81 times in 142 appearances for Liverpool, the most prolific strike rate he's held at any club.

Torres also won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during a four-year stint with Chelsea and continued to break records despite a rocky stay at Stamford Bridge:

The veteran forward later joined AC Milan and returned to Atletico in 2015 after eight years away from his boyhood club, where he enjoyed a slight renaissance before leaving for the J1 League.

Torres' stay in Japan hasn't been as successful as many might have expected—he's scored four times in 32 appearances for Sagan Tosu—currently bottom of the J1 League—and is contracted to the club until January 2020.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Liverpool remembered their servant of four years at his best for the Reds despite never winning a major trophy with the club:

Chelsea also paid tribute to their old star and celebrated his last-minute winner against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2011-12 Champions League:

The Blues later went on to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in that season's final and lift their only Champions League crown to date.

Torres and David Villa—now playing alongside Andres Iniesta with Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe—formed a devastating strike partnership for Spain at their peak and were crucial throughout the gilded run of 2008-12.

However, it was Torres who scored the only goal against Germany in the UEFA Euro 2008 final to mark arguably the most important strike of his career:

Torres won trophies in Spain and England but will be best remembered for his exploits with Spain's national team after winning three of the six major tournaments he appeared in.