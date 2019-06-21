BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 Weekend

BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 WeekendJune 21, 2019
If you're a basketball fan looking to watch some of the NBA's top former stars in exciting three-on-three action, then you're in luck.
The third season of the BIG3 Basketball League, which was co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, begins this weekend with a full slate of games. This year, the league has expanded from eight teams to 12, meaning every weekend of the regular season will have two days with three games each.
The opening weekend features three games from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, followed by three more taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.
The BIG3 features some returning stars, such as Amar'e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer, as well as some new players, including Lamar Odom and Gilbert Arenas.
Here's a look at the schedule for the opening weekend, the rosters for all 12 teams and a closer look at what to expect from the league this season.
BIG3 Week 1 Schedule
Games can be streamed live on CBSSports.com
Saturday, June 22
8-10 p.m. ET, CBS; 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Power vs. 3's Company
Enemies vs. Bivouac
Sunday, June 23
1-3 p.m. ET, CBS; 3-4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Triplets vs. Aliens
Tri-State vs. Killer 3s
Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers
2019 BIG3 Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis (Captain)
Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
Larry Sanders
Mario Chalmers
Tre Simmons
3's Company
Coach: Michael Cooper
DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
Baron Davis (Co-Captain)
Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
Dijon Thompson
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Dahntay Jones
Aliens
Coach: Nate Archibald
Andre Owens (Captain)
Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
Greg Oden
Brandon Rush
Robert Vaden
Ryan Hollins
Ball Hogs
Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
Dusan Bulut
Will McDonald
Marcus Williams
Jermaine Taylor
Bivouac
Coach: Reggie Theus
Josh Smith (Captain)
Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
Shawne Williams
C.J. Leslie
Dion Glover
Enemies
Coach: Rick Mahorn
Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)
Royce White
Craig Smith
Frank Robinson
Ghost Ballers
Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby (Captain)
Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
Alex Scales
Jamario Moon
Mike Taylor
Killer 3s
Coach: Charles Oakley
Stephen Jackson (Captain)
Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
Donte Greene
C.J. Watson
Eddy Curry
Power
Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette (Captain)
Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
Glen Davis (Co-Captain)
Mychel Thompson
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)
Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
Yakhouba Diawara
Jason Richardson
Bonzi Wells
Trilogy
Coach: Kenyon Martin
Jason Terry (Captain)
David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
James White (Co-Captain)
Carlos Arroyo
Sam Young
Patrick O'Bryant
Triplets
Coach: Lisa Leslie
Joe Johnson (Captain)
Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
Jannero Pargo
Chris Johnson
Sergerio Gipson
Alan Anderson
Preview
For people who haven't watched BIG3 in its first two seasons, it's important to note it's quite different from the NBA and college basketball.
All three-on-three games are played on a half-court. The BIG3 also features "four-point zones," which are three circles each 30 feet away from the basket where a player can attempt shots that are worth four points.
The team that gets to 50 points first wins, but it must also win by two points.
In the inaugural 2017 season, Trilogy went 8-0 during the regular season. They went on to cap an undefeated campaign by winning the first championship, led by Kenyon Martin, who played for the team the past two seasons but will now serve as its coach.
Last season, Power went 7-1 during the regular season and went on to win the championship. They were led by BIG3 Most Valuable Player Corey Maggette and Coach of the Year Nancy Lieberman, who both return this season.
Power also returns the Defensive Player of the Year, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, so they should be one of the top BIG3 teams again this season.
This year's regular season will be composed of nine weeks. The playoffs will take place Aug. 25 in New Orleans, followed by the championship on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.
Another interesting storyline to watch in BIG3 this season will be Greg Oden's return to the basketball court. The former Ohio State standout hasn't played an NBA game since 2014, due to chronic knee issues. But he was selected by the Aliens with the seventh pick in the 2019 BIG3 Draft.
"To me, it's just a lot of fun to see all these guys I haven't seen in a while," Oden said, according to 247sports.com's Patrick Murphy. "I'm excited to play again and hopefully win some games."
Oden is now 31 years old, and the 7-footer could be one of the most exciting players to watch in the league this season.
Grading Every Pick in the Draft
🌟 Zion will be NBA royalty 🐻 Ja 'Westbrook-like' for Grizz 🏔 Nuggets hit gold with Bol Bol