BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 Weekend

If you're a basketball fan looking to watch some of the NBA's top former stars in exciting three-on-three action, then you're in luck.

The third season of the BIG3 Basketball League, which was co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, begins this weekend with a full slate of games. This year, the league has expanded from eight teams to 12, meaning every weekend of the regular season will have two days with three games each.

The opening weekend features three games from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, followed by three more taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The BIG3 features some returning stars, such as Amar'e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer, as well as some new players, including Lamar Odom and Gilbert Arenas.

Here's a look at the schedule for the opening weekend, the rosters for all 12 teams and a closer look at what to expect from the league this season.

BIG3 Week 1 Schedule

Games can be streamed live on CBSSports.com

Saturday, June 22

8-10 p.m. ET, CBS; 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power vs. 3's Company

Enemies vs. Bivouac

Sunday, June 23

1-3 p.m. ET, CBS; 3-4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Triplets vs. Aliens

Tri-State vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

2019 BIG3 Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Mario Chalmers

Tre Simmons

3's Company

Coach: Michael Cooper

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Baron Davis (Co-Captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dijon Thompson

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dahntay Jones

Aliens

Coach: Nate Archibald

Andre Owens (Captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Ryan Hollins

Ball Hogs

Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-Captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Dusan Bulut

Will McDonald

Marcus Williams

Jermaine Taylor

Bivouac

Coach: Reggie Theus

Josh Smith (Captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-Captain)

Shawne Williams

C.J. Leslie

Dion Glover

Enemies

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)

Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson

Ghost Ballers

Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Alex Scales

Jamario Moon

Mike Taylor

Killer 3s

Coach: Charles Oakley

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Franklin Session (Co-Captain)

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Power

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)

Glen Davis (Co-Captain)

Mychel Thompson

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)

Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Bonzi Wells

Trilogy

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Jason Terry (Captain)

David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

James White (Co-Captain)

Carlos Arroyo

Sam Young

Patrick O'Bryant

Triplets

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Jannero Pargo

Chris Johnson

Sergerio Gipson

Alan Anderson

Preview

For people who haven't watched BIG3 in its first two seasons, it's important to note it's quite different from the NBA and college basketball.

All three-on-three games are played on a half-court. The BIG3 also features "four-point zones," which are three circles each 30 feet away from the basket where a player can attempt shots that are worth four points.

The team that gets to 50 points first wins, but it must also win by two points.

In the inaugural 2017 season, Trilogy went 8-0 during the regular season. They went on to cap an undefeated campaign by winning the first championship, led by Kenyon Martin, who played for the team the past two seasons but will now serve as its coach.

Last season, Power went 7-1 during the regular season and went on to win the championship. They were led by BIG3 Most Valuable Player Corey Maggette and Coach of the Year Nancy Lieberman, who both return this season.

Power also returns the Defensive Player of the Year, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, so they should be one of the top BIG3 teams again this season.

This year's regular season will be composed of nine weeks. The playoffs will take place Aug. 25 in New Orleans, followed by the championship on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.

Another interesting storyline to watch in BIG3 this season will be Greg Oden's return to the basketball court. The former Ohio State standout hasn't played an NBA game since 2014, due to chronic knee issues. But he was selected by the Aliens with the seventh pick in the 2019 BIG3 Draft.

"To me, it's just a lot of fun to see all these guys I haven't seen in a while," Oden said, according to 247sports.com's Patrick Murphy. "I'm excited to play again and hopefully win some games."

Oden is now 31 years old, and the 7-footer could be one of the most exciting players to watch in the league this season.