Video: Ja Morant Hugs Family, Girlfriend KK Dixon After Grizzlies Pick Him No. 2

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ja Morant reacts after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

There was a lot of emotion flowing from the 2019 NBA draft and that included No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant.

After hearing his name called Thursday night, the new Memphis Grizzlies guard went around his table hugging each member of his family as well as his girlfriend, KK Dixon.

Dixon has gained her own social media following as of late and currently has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram.

Still, Morant is the biggest star at the table as he embarks on his NBA career. The Murray State product led the nation in assists per game last year and will now try to keep up that level of production against much higher competition.

Related

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hawks Trade for No. 4 Pick 🚨

    Atlanta pursuing De'Andre Hunter with No. 4 pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hawks Trade for No. 4 Pick 🚨

    Atlanta pursuing De'Andre Hunter with No. 4 pick

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report