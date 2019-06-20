Video: Ja Morant Hugs Family, Girlfriend KK Dixon After Grizzlies Pick Him No. 2

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

There was a lot of emotion flowing from the 2019 NBA draft and that included No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant.

After hearing his name called Thursday night, the new Memphis Grizzlies guard went around his table hugging each member of his family as well as his girlfriend, KK Dixon.

Dixon has gained her own social media following as of late and currently has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram.

Still, Morant is the biggest star at the table as he embarks on his NBA career. The Murray State product led the nation in assists per game last year and will now try to keep up that level of production against much higher competition.