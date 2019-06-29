Twitter Reacts to Jon Moxley Debut, Kenny Omega Win, More AEW Fyter Fest Results

Credit: AEW's Facebook page

All Elite Wrestling started off hot with Double or Nothing, a statement show that had everyone talking. Rather than waiting until All Out, AEW announced a series of secondary shows that would keep the promotion in the public eye, starting with Fyter Fest.

This Kenny Omega-produced event did not have massive hype going in, but it did have a strong card particularly its lead match. Jon Moxley's debut would be a brutal non-sanctioned match with Joey Janela.

The Young Bucks teamed with Omega to fight The Lucha Brothers again with Laredo Kid. Finally, Darby Allin went in as the massive underdog in his debut against executive vice president Cody Rhodes.

It had a chance to get everyone talking, and the event mostly succeeded. The key matches delivered, and AEW set the stage for a growing competitive roster in the months to come.

Moxley's AEW Debut Shows His Sadistic Side



In a non-sanctioned sick display, Moxley pulled no punches in a brutal hardcore match with Janela. The Bad Boy called out the former WWE star as being water down by his time in the top company, and Moxley took exception.

He brought out the most sadistic side of himself. The two used barbed wire and thumb tacks on top of steel chairs and tables until both were bleeding all over the mat.

The brutality was enjoyed by fans that were not sure just how far AEW would go. The company pulled no punches, and Moxley and Janella reveled in the freedom to do harm:

Afterward, Omega got his revenge on his Double or Nothing attacker, laying him out with everything at his disposal. It was a strong statement for fans on how big the coming All Out match is for AEW:

Young Bucks and Omega Bring Fun to Fyter Fest



In the most crowd-pleasing match of the night, The Bucks and Omega started things off right for the gamer crowd by coming out in Street Fighter gear:

What followed was clearly a match made for the crowd. It was fast paced and energetic with more than a few indulgent moments. From more than a few insane high-flying sequences to a superkick party, this was a certain spot fest.

While the live crowd was completely transfixed on the action including a "fight forever" chant, the reaction to the contest on Twitter was more mixed with a variety of content and disappointed fans:

Allin's Performance Overshadowed By Careless Chair Shot



In his underdog fight with one of the most important men in wrestling, Allin refused to go down easy. He put his body through the ringer, and he kept getting back up. In fact, he never lost.

The match ended in a draw, which was a dangerous booking decision that paid off. It worked well to protect Cody while selling Allin as a threat. Many were quite impressed with the newcomer:

However, the performance was overshadowed by the post-match segment. Shawn Spears appeared as the vice president was asking for a restart, and he planted Cody with a steel chair shot to the head.

The brutal shot laid out and badly wounded The American Nightmare, cutting him open and leaving many talking about a potential concussion. This is a spot entirely banned in WWE for a reason, and fans were not happy with the dangerous move:

It was mostly disappointing that this unnecessary moment overshadowed the discussion of Allin's debut. Cody vs. Spears may be important for All Out, but it would have been a big match without the injury.

The Buy In Proves a Letdown Especially Michael Nakazawa and Alex Jebailey



While the main show was largely successful, The Buy In got a divisive reaction. In particular, the main event of the pre-show between Nakazawa and Jebailey was about as bad as wrestling can get. It did not deserve a spotlight on a top promotion.

Many were not afraid to call out the sloppy and poorly executed match. It might have worked at a house show, but this should have never been on an actual wrestling card:

Some did enjoy the spectacle though of the hardcore match that knew how silly it was, and they voiced their measured reactions:

Luckily, the rest of the event overdelivered to make up for it.

The Women Turn the Show Around Quickly



After The Buy In, the fans needed a match to invest in, but they had no idea what they were about to get. Nyla Rose, Riho and Yuka Sakazaki went all out in a high octane battle for recognition in the growing women's division.

In particular, everyone was talking about what Rose pulled off in the match. Her top rope diving knee to Riho was an unforgettable spot:

However, this match was more than just one move. It had the crowd chanting "this is awesome" throughout the home stretch with each woman approaching a victory until Riho snuck away with the pinfall:

While the women's division was not clearly highlighted on this card going in, they were absolutely one of the highlights of the night, and no one will forget the names of Riho, Rose or Sakazaki when AEW unveils the women's championship at All Out.

MJF Establishes Himself Early as AEW's Top Heel



While many matches were highlighted on the night, no one star was discussed more than MJF, who was savage to the crowd from the moment he entered the ring:

He may not have walked out the winner in his Fatal 4-Way match; however, the master heel would make sure he was never forgotten.