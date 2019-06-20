Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Thursday

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

The 2019 Copa America continued Thursday with only two teams in action in Brazil.

Uruguay and Japan battled on Day 7 of this competition after coming off very different performances in their first matches. Uruguay had a 4-0 win while Japan suffered a 4-0 loss, creating a contrasting sense of urgency.

Both teams had their moments in the head-to-head battle, but it ended in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Thursday's Result

Uruguay 2, Japan 2

Friday Schedule

Ecuador vs. Chile, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Thursday's Recap

Uruguay 2, Japan 2

After a disappointing first game, Japan came out ready to go Thursday.

The squad used its speed on the pitch to get into scoring position on each of its first two goals:

Koji Miyoshi came through both times, giving Japan the lead in the 25th and 59th minute.

Still, it was difficult to keep Uruguay down for too long. Jose Gimenez scored the equalizer off a perfect corner kick from Nicolas Lodeiro:

There were several close chances as the match progressed—Uruguay finished with 29 shots, including 10 on net—but neither side was able to get the last goal across to earn the win.

Uruguay was fortunate to even get onto the scoresheet early in the match. Down 1-0, Edinson Cavani drew a foul in the box that eventually led to a Luis Suarez penalty to even the match.

However, there was some dispute about whether the penalty was earned:

It all counted the same, though, and the South Americans were able to take advantage and earn at least a draw. With an upcoming match against Chile, the squad can still control its destiny for winning the group.

Japan will take on Ecuador in a matchup that could decide who advances to the knockout stage.

Updated Tables

Group A

Brazil: 4 pts, +3 GD

Peru: 4 pts, +2 GD

Venezuela: 2 pts, 0 GD

Bolivia: 0 pts, -5 GD

Group B

Colombia: 6 pts, +3 GD

Paraguay: 2 pts, 0 GD

Qatar: 1 pt, -1 GD

Argentina: 1 pt, -2 GD

Group C

Uruguay: 4 pts, +4 GD

Chile: 3 pts, +4 GD

Japan: 1 pt, -4 GD

Ecuador: 0 pts, -4 GD