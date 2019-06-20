Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Thursday

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Teams continued to jockey for position in their tables on Day 6 of the 2019 Gold Cup.

The four squads from Group B were in action Thursday with a lot on the line Costa Rica and Haiti earned wins in their first matches of the tournament. Bermuda and Nicaragua entered the day with plenty of pressure knowing another misstep could mean elimination.

Check out the latest breakdown from the two matches at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Thursday Schedule/Results

Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, 9 p.m. ET

Friday Schedule

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. Curacao, 9:30 p.m. ET

Updated Tables

Group A

1. Mexico: 6 pts, +9 GD

2. Canada: 3 pts, +2 GD

3. Martinique: 3 pts, -1 GD

4. Cuba: 0 pts, -10 GD

Group B

1. Haiti: 6 pts, +3 GD

2. Costa Rica: 3 pts, +4 GD

3. Bermuda: 0 pts, -1 GD

4. Nicaragua: 0 pts, -6 GD

Group C

1. Jamaica: 3 pts, +1 GD

2. El Salvador: 3 pts, +1 GD

3. Honduras: 0 pts, -1 GD

4. Curacao: 0 pts, -1 GD

Group D

1. United States: 3 pts, +4 GD

2. Panama: 3 pts, +2 GD

3. Trinidad and Tobago: 0 pts, -2 GD

4. Guyana: 0 pts, -4 GD

Full Gold Cup tables and schedules are available on the Gold Cup's official site.

Thursday Recap

Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0

Nicaragua had to be disappointed with the result considering all the effort that went into the match.

According to ESPN FC, the team had possession for 70 percent of the match and outshot its opponent 11-9. Nicaragua also earned seven corner kicks and several more chances on set pieces.

However, this led to zero goals as nothing got past Johnny Placide in goal.

Haiti might not have always been in control during the match, but they were the first on the board thanks to this rocket from distance by Steeven Saba:

It took some more luck for the second goal of the match, as Derrick Etienne's deflection off Manuel Rosas led to an own goal for Nicaragua:

The second half didn't leave any more openings for Nicaragua as Haiti was able to play good enough defense to keep the clean sheet.

Both teams will now compete in their final group stage match on Monday. Nicaragua will take on Bermuda while Haiti will face Costa Rica in a contest that could decide a Group B winner.