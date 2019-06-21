College World Series 2019: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Friday

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines and Vanderbilt Commodores are both a single victory away from sealing a place in the championship round of the 2019 College World Series.

But a familiar foe stands in the path of both programs.

Michigan will challenge Texas Tech, which advanced to Friday's action with a 4-1 triumph over Florida State. During the opening round of the CWS, the Wolverines dispatched the Red Raiders 5-3.

Later on, Vanderbilt will attempt to earn its third season win against Louisville. In addition to a 6-2 victory during the regular season, the Commodores toppled the Cards 3-1 earlier in the week. Louisville advanced after surviving Thursday's elimination game with Mississippi State.

If either or both Michigan and Vanderbilt falls Friday, a winner-take-all rematch will be played Saturday.

2019 CWS Friday Schedule

Texas Tech vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, WatchESPN)

What to Know for Friday

Michigan has notched a pair of CWS victories with opportunistic hitting, but a combined .224 batting average is reason for concern.

Not panic, but concern.

"Gotta tighten some things up offensively," Michigan coach Erik Bakich said after the victory against Florida State. "But that's what pitching and defense can do, they can cover up a night where you don't have your best offensive performance."

Tommy Henry spun a three-hit shutout in Monday's win, which followed a superb Saturday from Karl Kauffman and Jeff Criswell.

Kauffman allowed three runs to Texas Tech in seven innings, and Criswell tossed a pair of scoreless frames.

Kauffman (11-6, 2.66 ERA) is expected to start, but a well-rested Criswell (7-1, 2.68) should be ready as a reliever. Texas Tech will counter with freshman righty Micah Dallas (7-1, 3.66).

While the Red Raiders hope to have better success against Kauffman, Louisville is set to face a different pitcher in the rematch.

Vanderbilt will send out Mason Hickman (8-0, 2.23), who has surrendered more than two runs in only two appearances all season. Plus, the sophomore has racked up 37 strikeouts over his last 22 innings. Louisville can ill-afford another slow start.

The Cardinals managed to recover in dramatic fashion Thursday, celebrating a walk-off 4-3 victory with all four runs coming in the final three frames. Louisville had been 1-6 when trailing after eight innings, according to the Associated Press.

Vanderbilt's bullpen likely won't be as forgiving, though.

Junior right-hander Luke Smith (6-0, 4.33) will put his perfect record on the line for the Cards. He last pitched in the regional, ceding two runs in 8.1 innings to guide Louisville past Illinois State.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.