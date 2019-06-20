Celtics Draft Rumors: Bol Bol Won't Slip Past Boston in Round 1

Whether or not former Oregon center Bol Bol will be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday remains to be seen, but he will reportedly be selected well before the end of the first round.

According to Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman, Bol is not expected to remain on the board by the time the Boston Celtics, who own the 14th, 20th and 22nd selections, are finished with their first-round picks.

Bol, the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, was a 5-star player coming out of high school and ranked by 247Sports as the top-ranked center prospect and the No. 4 overall recruit. And he lived up to the hype at Oregon—when he played.

The 7'2", 235-pound center averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a freshman for the Ducks.

However, he was limited to just nine games in college, as a non-displaced fracture of the navicular bone in his left foot prevented him from playing in a game after Dec. 12. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in January that Bol underwent surgery and would not be able to participate in basketball activities for eight to 10 weeks.

Bol's injury will give teams cause to pause, though there is plenty to like about his game. And according to NBC Sports' Bri Amaranthus, Bol's wingspan measured in at 7'7" at the combine, with a standing reach of 9'7 ½".

There has been no shortage of uncertainty surrounding the 19-year-old big man, as he has projected to go anywhere from the top 10 to late in the first round.

Wasserman ranks Bol as the No. 21 prospect in this year's draft class.

Boston, meanwhile, could be in the market for some size due to recent events. Five-time All-Star Al Horford will decline his $30.1 million player option for 2019-20, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency.

