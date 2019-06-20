Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Top Run-Scorers and Stats After Thursday

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

David Warner's outstanding century inspired Australia to a 48-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday in the Cricket World Cup.

Australia were outstanding with the bat, as Warner's stunning knock of 166 formed the foundation of a total of 381 for five; Usman Khawaja (89) and Aaron Finch (53) provided excellent support, while Soumya Sarkar took three wickets for 58 runs.

A successful chase was always going to be a tall order for Bangladesh. Their hopes were all but over when they lost key men Shakib Al Hasan (41) and Tamim Iqbal (62), but they battled well to make it to 333 for eight, with Mushfiqur Rahim hitting an unbeaten century.

The win for the defending champions at Trent Bridge puts them on top of the table, a point ahead of New Zealand having played a game more. Here are the latest individual stats from the competition and a recap of Thursday's action.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (Australia) - 447

2. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 425

3. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 396

4. Joe Root (England) - 367

5. Rohit Sharma (India) - 319

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 15

2. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) - 13

3. Jofra Archer (England) - 12

4. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - 11

5. Pat Cummins (Australia) - 11

Australia 381/5 (50) beat Bangladesh 333/8 (50) by 48 runs

Having shone in the Indian Premier League earlier in the year, Warner hadn't quite carried the same fluidity into the World Cup. While he was scoring runs, he wasn't striking the ball with his trademark aggression and authority.

This innings will have blown the cobwebs away for him, as the opener dug in initially before moving through the gears.

The CricViz Analyst summed up how much cleaner Warner's striking was later in his innings:

OptaJason provided the details on where the Australian picked up his runs at Trent Bridge:

Crucial to Warner's 166—the biggest individual score of the tournament—was the astute support he had around him at the crease.

He and Finch put on 101 for the first wicket before the latter was out for 53. Then Khawaja came in and played wonderfully, moving to 89 at quicker than a run-a-ball.

When those three men were prised out by Sarkar, Glenn Maxwell ensured there was no loss of momentum for Australia late in their innings, as he clobbered 32 from just 10 balls to help Australia amass a huge total.

Although they were able to post 381, Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warner said it should have been more:

For Bangladesh to pull off an extraordinary run chase, they needed Shakib and Tamim to produce special knocks. However, after they each managed to play themselves in, poor shot selection let them down.

Shakib was unable to go past 50, as a leading edge off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis saw him caught. Tamim edged onto his stumps when facing Mitchell Starc, giving the Australian left-armer a World Cup landmark in the process:

Australia ran into some late resistance in the form of Mushfiqur (102 not out) and Mahmudullah (69). However, as the run-rate spiralled up, the target was always going to be beyond Bangladesh with their two best players out.

On Friday, England can join Australia on 10 points, when they face Sri Lanka at Headingley. New Zealand will get a chance to go top again on Saturday when they take on the West Indies.