Mavericks Trade Rumors: Suns' T.J. Warren a Target for DAL Before 2019 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren, according to SNY TV's Ian Begley.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday that Phoenix has discussed both Warren and 2017 fourth overall pick Josh Jackson in trade talks.

The 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Warren has spent his entire five-year career in the desert. He entered 2018-19 having progressed with each passing season, averaging a career-high 19.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

He averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season, shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range. He was, however, limited to just 43 contests due to a right ankle injury and did not make an appearance in a game after Jan. 22.

Injuries have unfortunately been a part of Warren's career thus far. He has averaged just 52.2 games per season through his first five years in the league, never making more than 66 appearances in a single campaign. Of note, his 2015-16 season was cut short after he suffered a broken foot and required surgery.

Warren, 25, has shown plenty of promise to start his career. When healthy, he is capable of putting up points and has shown the ability to make an impact on the perimeter.

Warren still has three years remaining on the four-year, $50 million extension he signed in September 2017.