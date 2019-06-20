Mavericks Trade Rumors: Suns' T.J. Warren a Target for DAL Before 2019 NBA Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren (12) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren, according to SNY TV's Ian Begley.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday that Phoenix has discussed both Warren and 2017 fourth overall pick Josh Jackson in trade talks.

The 14th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Warren has spent his entire five-year career in the desert. He entered 2018-19 having progressed with each passing season, averaging a career-high 19.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

He averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season, shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range. He was, however, limited to just 43 contests due to a right ankle injury and did not make an appearance in a game after Jan. 22.

Injuries have unfortunately been a part of Warren's career thus far. He has averaged just 52.2 games per season through his first five years in the league, never making more than 66 appearances in a single campaign. Of note, his 2015-16 season was cut short after he suffered a broken foot and required surgery.

Warren, 25, has shown plenty of promise to start his career. When healthy, he is capable of putting up points and has shown the ability to make an impact on the perimeter.

Warren still has three years remaining on the four-year, $50 million extension he signed in September 2017.

Related

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades We Could See Tonight 🎆

    Let the fireworks begin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades We Could See Tonight 🎆

    Let the fireworks begin

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report