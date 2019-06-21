Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Friday Fixtures

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup is well underway, and the teams in Group C play their second round of matches in Texas on Friday.

El Salvador and Jamaica are both sitting on three points after the opening fixtures and come up against each other at the BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston.

Meanwhile, Honduras and Curacao are playing catch-up and will both be looking to get off the mark.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for both matches:

El Salvador vs. Jamaica

Date: Friday, June 21

Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas

Time: 6 p.m. local, 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): El Salvador 4-1, Draw 2-1, Jamaica 11-10

Honduras vs. Curacao

Date: Friday, June 21

Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m. local, 9:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Honduras 7-9, Draw 23-8, Curacao 22-5

The opening Group C fixtures were tight. El Salvador beat Curacao 1-0 thanks to Nelson Bonilla's strike in first-half stoppage time.

The second fixture was a more high-scoring affair as Jamaica won 3-2 against Honduras, with Dever Orgill netting a first-half double for the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica were pegged back soon after the break when Anthony Lozano netted, but they quickly got a third through Damion Lowe before Rubilio Castillo scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Against El Salvador, Jamaica will look to make a fast start again and have a comfortable lead by the break.

Manager Theodore Whitmore noted after the win against Honduras that his side have work to do in defence:

That is sure to be a concern further down the line, especially if Jamaica make it to the knockout rounds.

However, they do have the quality to take the game to El Salvador.

At No. 54 in the world rankings, they are only 15 places ahead of La Selecta, but Jamaica should go into the game confident they can pick up another victory that would potentially put them into the knockout rounds.

For Honduras and Curacao, a draw would be of little value for either side in their bid to reach the knockout rounds, so it could be an entertaining game in Texas.

Honduras are the favourites with the bookmakers, but they do not go into the clash in any kind of form having failed to win any of their last five fixtures.

They have conceded 14 goals in those five games, which should give Curacao confidence they can take advantage of their defence.

Curacao are the lower ranked of the two sides—No. 79 compared to Honduras' No. 61—but they arguably will be under less pressure and have the ability to cause some problems on Friday.

Predictions: El Salvador 1-3 Jamaica; Honduras 1-1 Curacao