ONE Championship 2019 Results and Highlights from June ONE Warrior Series

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg took less than 90 seconds to win the main event against Hyunjin Lee at the ONE Warrior Series June event on Thursday.



A flurry of fierce punches to the head and body were too much for South Korean Lee in the Singapore bout, and Zoltsetseg was awarded the victory by TKO.

The penultimate fight of the night was a much more attritional affair as Jerry Olsim came out on top against Myeong Gu Kim, winning by unanimous decision.

Here is the event results in full, courtesy of the ONE Championship YouTube channel:

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg defeats Hyunjin Lee via TKO in Round 1 (featherweight)

Jerry Olsim defeats Myeong Gu Kim via unanimous decision (featherweight)

Devon Morris defeats Javed Mulla via submission in Round 1 (welterweight)

Gadzhimurad Abdulaev defeats Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (welterweight)

Alan Philpott defeats Zechariah Lange via unanimous decision (featherweight)

Takuya Nagata defeats Kieran Joblin via TKO in Round 1 (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Seo defeats Edilah Johany via TKO in Round 3 (atomweight)

Irfan Ahmad defeats Sandeep Kumar via submission in Round 1 (strawweight)

Dave Banguigui defeats Susovan Ghosh via TKO in Round 2 (strawweight)

Manthan Rane defeats Allan Albindo via unanimous decision (strawweight)

Sai Nyan defeats Peter Danasoe via submission in Round 3 (flyweight)

Lin Viet Anh Do defeats Taeho Bak via TKO in Round 1 (flyweight)

Satomi Takano defeats Michele Ferreira via submission in Round 2 (atomweight)

Jace Law defeats Jong Heon via TKO in Round 1 (featherweight)

Gunther Kalunda defeats Mehdi Bagheri via TKO in Round 2 (welterweight)

Xie Xiaxiang defeats Nat Natchayangkul via TKO in Round 2 (welterweight)

The explosive Zoltsetseg lived up to his reputation with a demolition of Lee on Thursday.

The duo were cautious to start with as they sized each other up, and the significantly taller Lee made little impact with some early leg kicks.

With a minute gone in the opening round, Zoltsetseg landed a right hand to the body as he ducked low.

And seconds later, a left-right combination to the head from the Mongolian had Lee in serious trouble.

Zoltsetseg pinned his opponent to the ropes and produced some huge right-hand blows to the body to end the fight.

Despite going the distance, there were no such fireworks in the bout between Olsim and Kim.

A fast start gave way to a fascinating tactical battle as the pair's excellent groundwork and grappling came to the fore.

Eventually, Filipino Olsim was handed the victory by the judges to take his record to 6-0.

Meanwhile, America's Bam Morris produced a fantastic performance to recover being taken to ground early after just 20 seconds of the first round against by India's Javed Mulla.

Morris responded with an attempted triangle choke before transitioning into a devastating armbar that forced Mulla to tap out.