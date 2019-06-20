Louisiana HS Football Player Terrance Allen Dies at Age 15 After Practice

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 20, 2019

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: A detail view of the 50 yard line on the football field at Stanford Stadium during an NCAA Pac-12 football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State University Sun Devils on September 30, 2017 Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
David Madison/Getty Images

Amite High School (Louisiana) football player Terrance Allen died on Tuesday after collapsing in his team's locker room. He was 15 years old. 

Per Emma Kennedy of the Advocate, Allen had been joking with teammates following an evening practice, which was held at night to avoid the heat, and collapsed soon afterwards.

According to Nicole Mumphrey of WVUE-TV, medical personnel performed CPR on Allen and got a pulse, but he died shortly before arriving at the hospital.

Results from an autopsy performed by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office were inconclusive, per Mumphrey. No signs of trauma were present, and more testing will be done.

According to WBRZ-TV, Allen had no known medical problems.

Per Kennedy, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron both offered their condolences.

