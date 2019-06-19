Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche Arrested for Speeding, Driving on Suspended License

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (90) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche was reportedly arrested on charges of speeding and driving on a suspended license.

ABC 15's Clayton Klapper (h/t Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic) reported the news on Wednesday after obtaining a police report that said the Ole Miss product was arrested two weeks ago in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the traffic stop, police discovered Nkemdiche was also wanted on a previous warrant for driving with a suspended license and missing a court appearance.

The Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he played his first three seasons in the NFL with the NFC West team.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

