Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche Arrested for Speeding, Driving on Suspended License

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche was reportedly arrested on charges of speeding and driving on a suspended license.

ABC 15's Clayton Klapper (h/t Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic) reported the news on Wednesday after obtaining a police report that said the Ole Miss product was arrested two weeks ago in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the traffic stop, police discovered Nkemdiche was also wanted on a previous warrant for driving with a suspended license and missing a court appearance.

The Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he played his first three seasons in the NFL with the NFC West team.

